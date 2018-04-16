New Marvel Promo Teases Ant-Man As Part Of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Hawkeye hasn’t been the only hero missing from the Avengers: Infinity War promotional material, but a new image manages to remedy that.

While much has been made of Hawkeye’s absence, Ant-Man has also been missing from much of the promo art for Infinity War thus far. A new image released through Marvel though seems to confirm he is in the film thanks to a costume lineup that features his gear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The image features the updated Infinity War character costumes of Captain America, Winter Soldier (with shiny new arm), Black Widow, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Thor, Black Panther, and more. Right in the mix is Ant-Man’s costume, showing a similar style to his new suit in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

If Ant-Man does show up it will no doubt be an entertaining moment, so it makes sense Marvel would rather hold that back for audiences. They’re also promoting Ant-Man and The Wasp at the moment, so no need to muddy the waters if they can help it.

“#マーベル ・スタジオより、実際に撮影で使用したコスチューム10着が日本上陸❗️

4/23（月）から原宿トイサピエンスで開催の「アベンジャーズ エクスクルーシブ・ストア by ホットトイズ」にて展示！

間近でチェックできる大チャンス✨撮影もOK！→http://mvj.eng.mg/02af4″

Don’t feel bad though, because Marel is utilizing that same level of secrecy with its cast. Loki actor Tom Hiddleston revealed as much on GMA, saying the cast hasn’t even seen the entire film yet.

“None of us have seen the film and we’ll be seeing it at the same time as you guys see it on April the 27th because there’s so much about the film that’s being kept under wraps, being kept secret,” Hiddleston explained. “Last night was about 20 minutes and the first time I’ve seen it.”

In fact, Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch is the only one who’s read the entire script and may be the only cast member to answer that whole Ant-Man question.

“I had to sort of understand what the context was,” Cumberbatch said. “Strange as this wonderful role in it. I’m trying to hold the multiverse together, so I kind of needed to know what goes on between those brackets.”

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, while the fourth Avengers movie lands on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.