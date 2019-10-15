Superstar Marvel Artist Makes Cameo Appearance in Marvel Pull List Video

Marvel unleashed it’s monthly Pull List episode Tuesday afternoon — featuring one superstar artist. As Marvel New Media gurus Ryan Penagos and Tucker Markus broke down some of January’s biggest comic releases in a hilarious behind-the-scenes video, The Amazing Spider-Man artist Humberto Ramos dropped in for an Earth-shattering cameo. The fun didn’t stop there as a few moments passed and Marvel writer Matthew Rosenberg joined the showed to talk about his upcoming series Hawkeye: Freefall. The full Pull List episode can be seen above.

In addition to the latest Hawkeye series, Marvel also announced Tarot #1 from Alan Davis and Paul Renaud, a period-peace featuring Namor the Sub-Mariner. Then the House of Ideas revealed a set of one-shots and series spinning out involving the Ravencroft Institute, spinning out of the pages of Absolute Carnage. The includes the main series Ravencroft #1 (art by Angel Unzueta) and tie-in issues Ruins of Ravencroft: Carnage #1 (art by Guiu Villanova), Ruins of Ravencroft: Sabretooth #1 (art by Guillermo Sanna), and Ruins of Ravencroft: Dracula #1 (art by Stefano Landini). All Ravencroft-involved books will be penned by Frank Tieri.

Previously announced at New York Comic Con, the latest episode of Pull List also promoted Thor #1 (Donny Cates and Nic Klein), Guardians of the Galaxy #1 (Al Ewing and Juann Cabal), Iron Man 2020 #1 (Dan Slott, Christos Gage, and Pete Woods), and the new Star Wars #1 by Charles Soule and Jesús Saiz.

The full solicitation for Hawkeye: Freefall can be found below.

“HAWKEYE: FREEFALL #1

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by OTTO SCHMIDT

Cover by KIM JACINTO

HAWKEYE RETURNS IN A BRAND NEW SERIES!

When a mysterious and ruthless new Ronin starts tearing a destructive path through the city, suspicion immediately falls on Hawkeye, but Clint has more to worry about than who’s wearing his old costume. After a clash with the Hood ends badly, Hawkeye gives himself a new mission that will place him in the crosshairs of one of New York’s most dangerous villains.

Hawkeye’s mission and Ronin’s secret plans will set them on a collision course that only one of them will walk away from.”

