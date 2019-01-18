Everything You Need To Know Before Watching ‘Marvel’s The Punisher’ Season Two On Netflix

The second season of The Punisher hit Netflix today and a lot of fans are binge-watching what might be the final season we get of the violent vigilante (if the cancellation of the other Marvel Netflix shows are any indication).

While the reaction to The Punisher Season Two has been somewhat mixed with critics, Jon Bernthal‘s portrayal of Frank Castle has been unanimously praised. Here’s what our own Kofi Outlaw said in our official Punisher Season 2 review:

“….a more concentrated focus allows The Punisher Season Two to do more with less, and fans will surely appreciate the difference. The cast digs in and utilizes their increased screen time and larger arcs, with Bernthal, Revah, Barnes, and Lima all stepping up to the challenge of some deep character work. The theme of the season is ‘identity,’ and each of the main actors effectively convey it in their respective character’s struggle to first maintain an illusion of self, and then suffer the hard hit of reality about who they really are. Bernthal’s performance is especially nuanced and layered in this way, making his eventual full embrace of the Punisher mantle all the more fulfilling.”

Ultimately, you’re going to want to plop down and judge the series for yourself, but before you sit down and dive into all 13 episodes completely unprepared, you’re going to need a few things:

Sure, you could watch a boring straight-forward recap online that's probably a good ten minutes long, or you could check out our "Comic Book Cram" at the top of the article where we chronologically recap everything you need to know about the Netflix version of Punisher, starting with his appearances in the second season of Daredevil and all the way through the first season of his own show, all in under an impressive three minutes.

The Punisher Season Two is now streaming on Netflix.