Marvel Releases the Most Epic Avengers: Endgame Scenes Online

The Russo Brothers have lifted the spoiler ban, and now Marvel Studios and Disney are going crazy with their promotion for Avengers: Endgame. With the film now playing in theaters and already making over $2 billion at the box office, it seems like Marvel is now trying to get the rest of the world who hasn’t seen Endgame into the theaters.

And there’s no better way to accomplish that than to stick some of the most epic scenes into the commercial breaks for high profile events like the NBA Playoffs. And now Marvel is wasting no time in hopes of piling onto their successes, hoping to entice fans on the fence to get to the theaters to see Avengers: Endgame. Take a look at the new promos in the video player above.

If you had any doubts that the snapped heroes would return to fight Thanos in an epic climax, well, you can lay those to rest. But the fact that Marvel is just giving the scenes away is somewhat surprising considering this takes place at the end of the movie.

There are a lot of surprising moments in the film’s final act shown in the clips above, including the assembling of A-Force, Thor double fisting two weapons, and Captain America summoning Mjolnir. So if you were one of the few fans who hasn’t made it out to the theater yet… there’s nothing left to say but “sorry.”

Avengers: Endgame was one of the most epic superhero movies of all time, bringing together all of the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in one climactic battle against the Mad Titan. And while they finally lived up to their name, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes also kicked down the door to some crazy new possibilities in the franchise.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.

