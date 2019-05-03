Marvel Releases New Savage Avengers Trailer

Marvel has a new team of Avengers making a difference in the world, and it includes some of the deadliest heroes and villains around. That would the Savage Avengers, who includes people like Conan the Barbarian and Wolverine as part of its roster. The new book is written by Gerry Duggan and drawn by Mike Deodato, and Marvel has released a new trailer for the big series to celebrate its first-week launch.

As you can see in the trailer, Deodato is a perfect fit for the gritty and action-packed series, and Marvel SVP Tom Brevoort thinks so as well. “Mike Deodato is perhaps the best artist for this series,” Brevoort said. “He’s very adept at drawing two people beating the living hell out of one another. It happens an awful lot in our series. Other characters that come into play in the course of the adventure include the Punisher, Elektra, Venom, Doctor Voodoo.”

There will be plenty of villains for this team to squire off against, but their primary antagonist will be a group rather than just one person.

“In this, the aggressor sets the tone and it really is The Hand that is driving the creation of the Savage Avengers,” Duggan said. “The overall spell requirement is the blood of warriors that have shed blood, so they’re after the most dangerous people, so it’s high stakes high reward for the hand, and they’re gonna win some, but if the Savage Avengers can set aside their many differences, who knows might show up.”

“Savage Avengers is just what it says on the label—it’s all of the biggest badasses of the Marvel Universe brought together uneasily in one explosive series—and with Conan as a wild card,” Brevoort said. “It’s big, it’s brash, it’s explosive, it never slows down—the only scenes in Savage Avengers that involve a table is when somebody is being thrown through one.”

You can find the official description below:

“The most savage, most unkillable team of characters in the Marvel Universe is assembled! Wolverine! Venom! Elektra! Punisher! And in their midst – Conan the Barbarian! Conan has returned to the Marvel Universe and his new adventures begin here. What is the City of Sickles? Who is the Marrow God? How is the Hand involved? The roughest and most dangerous characters rumble through this new title starting with…Conan vs. Wolverine? ‘Nuff said.”

Savage Avengers #1 is in comic stores now, and you can check out our review of the book and all of this week’s big comics right here!

