Marvel Releases Stan Lee Video Tribute

The comics world is still coming to terms with the passing of Stan Lee, and Marvel has released a new tribute video to the legacy he leaves behind.

Marvel’s tribute reel starts off with an excerpt from a TV pilot from 1968. “I’m Stan Lee. I have been writing stories for the young generation for the past 30 years,” Lee says. “During this time I think I’ve learned a lot about what young people think. More importantly, I think I’ve learned a lot about what young people are. We’re going to try to present a voice that somebody will listen to. The voice is needed. We hope it will be ours.”

Marvel Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada shared a sweet moment he had with Lee during a panel, one where he was able to thank him in person.

“Stan was doing these panels and they asked me to just come up and say hi,” Quesada said. “I felt a little goofy but I came up and shook his hand. I think the microphone caught it but I whispered in his ear, I said ‘hey, they just wanted me to come up here and shake your hand, but while I’m up here I want to say thank you, you saved my life.’ Because the life that I have today, there’s a direct line to that first comic book to here.”

Marvel and The Walt Disney Company salute the life and career of Stan Lee and offer our undying gratitude for his unmatchable accomplishments within our halls. Every time you open a Marvel comic, Stan will be there. Please join us in remembering Stan “The Man” Lee. pic.twitter.com/nLebIgiK6o — The Avengers (@Avengers) November 13, 2018

Editor Tom Breevort believes that Lee’s greatest creation didn’t wear a costume and swing from tall buildings. “Well, Stan’s best creation was always Stan. As a creative figure is one thing. Stan as a personality was able to somehow tap into his own larger than life self-effacing and self-aggrandizing at the same time personality.”

For VP of Content and Character Development Sana Amanat, Lee’s legacy will always be immersed in the stories he helped bring to life.

“I think Stan Lee is going to be an icon,” Amanat said. “What he represents. What he was able to accomplish. He built American mythology because stories are really what stay with us”.

You can view the full video above, and the caption Marvel included with it can be found below.

Lee passed away at the age of 95, and you can view even more celebrations of his life and legacy here.