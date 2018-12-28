Marvel Remembers Stan Lee On His Birthday

The world has not stopped mourning the loss of Stan Lee since the comics legend died last month. From touching celebrity tributes to animated cameos, there has been no shortage of reminders of Lee’s legacy since he passed.

Today is an extra sad day in the grieving process as Lee would have turned 96-years-old. Born on December 28, 1922, Lee lived a long and important life but that doesn’t mean fans, friends and colleagues alike aren’t wishing Lee was here today to celebrate.

Many have posted a remembrance of Lee on his birthday, including Marvel Entertainment.

On his birthday, join us in remembering Stan Lee. Happy Birthday, Stan. Thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/2MxYuNfYDB — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 28, 2018

“On his birthday, join us in remembering Stan Lee. Happy Birthday, Stan. Thank you for everything,” they wrote on Twitter.

The image shared by the official Marvel account wasn’t the only tribute from the company. The verified account for Marvel UK & Ireland also posted a touching video, which included photos of Lee throughout the years as well as clips from some of his most beloved movie cameos.

Stan Lee would have turned 96 today. His genius lives on in his creations. pic.twitter.com/ofG0p5uziZ — Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) December 28, 2018

“Stan Lee would have turned 96 today. His genius lives on in his creations,” they shared.

We remember Lee fondly today for all of his contributions to entertainment, but especially the co-creation of characters such as Spider-Man, the X-Men, Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk, the Fantastic Four, Black Panther, Daredevil, Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch and Ant-Man.

In addition to being the most famous and prominent comics creator in history, Lee has become a cameo staple in all of the Marvel films. He has made appearance in everything from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the Fox and Sony films. Since his passing, we’ve already seen an unofficial cameo in Ralph Breaks the Internet and a touching, voice cameo in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in which Lee presents our main hero, Miles Morales, with his very own Spider-Man costume.

Thankfully, Lee filmed some more cameos before he passed, so we aren’t done seeing him on the big screen just yet.

