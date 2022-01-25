Marvel Reportedly Removes Two Upcoming Disney+ Shows From 2022 Calendar

Last year’s Disney+ Day revealed a long list of new Marvel content coming to the streaming service. However, two of the projects reportedly slated to premiere on Disney+ appear to have been removed from the 2022 calendar. We’ve already been treated to WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Marvel’s What If…? on Disney+, with Moon Knight the next series to premiere in March. Secret Invasion and the second season of What If… were previewed on Disney+ Day and expected to air in 2022, but a new look at the Disney+ schedule has removed both entries.

The Marvel Japan website displayed Marvel Studios’ lineup of 2022 movies and streaming series, including the films Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Thor: Love and Thunder, and Disney+ series Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and I Am Groot. Though official release dates for Secret Invasion and What If… were never announced, the Cosmic Circus captured a screenshot of that same Marvel Japan webpage earlier in January, where both shows were displayed. Of course, if they really aren’t appearing in 2022, the most likely landing spot is sometime in the year 2023.

Secret Invasion has been in the news the last few days, as set videos and photos have made their way online. Among those were the first looks at Emilia Clarke, Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), and Ben Mendelsohn (the Skrull Talos).

“I just think what they’re doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they’re like the Apple of this world,” Clarke explained to ComicBook.com last year. “To be part of that family feels like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the cool kid crowd. That’s so cool.’ Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone’s heart and heads are in the right place with this one.”

Other new MCU additions joining Clarke include Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott. Producer Jonathan Schwart confirmed how the MCU’s Secret Invasion will be different than the comic book event it’s named after.

“Like all of [Marvel’s] adaptations, it’s definitely not a 1:1 adaptation of the comic books, although it takes a lot of that kind of paranoid spirit, and runs with it,” Jonathan Schwartz said last year. “I think that’s literally everything I can say about it. We’re going to leave the secret in Secret Invasion for now.”

