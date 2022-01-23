Secret Invasion: First Look Revealed of Emilia Clarke on Marvel Series Set

There are many more Marvel Cinematic Universe shows coming to Disney+ this year, and one is currently in production. Secret Invasion resumed filming in the U.K. this week, and Game of Thrones and Solo: A Star Wars Story alum, Emilia Clarke, was finally spotted on set. It’s still unclear who Clarke is playing in the new show, but there’s been a lot of speculation from comic book fans. Clarke was seen on set with Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) and Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill) further fueling the rumor that could be playing SWORD’s Abigail Brand.

Many fans have taken to Twitter to share images of Clarke on the Secret Invasion set. You can check some out below:

“I just think what they’re doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they’re like the Apple of this world,” Clarke explained to ComicBook.com last year. “To be part of that family feels like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the cool kid crowd. That’s so cool.’ Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone’s heart and heads are in the right place with this one.”

In addition to Clarke, Jackson, and Smulders, Secret Invasion is set to star Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott. Jonathan Schwartz, a producer on the Disney+ series, discussed how the live-action series will be different from the comic event that inspired it.

“Like all of [Marvel’s] adaptations, it’s definitely not a 1:1 adaptation of the comic books, although it takes a lot of that kind of paranoid spirit, and runs with it,” Jonathan Schwartz said last year. “I think that’s literally everything I can say about it. We’re going to leave the secret in Secret Invasion for now.”

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her new Image Comics series M.O.M.: Mother of Madness, Clarke confirmed her role on the Marvel series, and revealed that she thinks there might be an undercover member of Marvel’s security team making sure she doesn’t spoil things.

“I’m pretty sure we can say it’s called Secret Invasion,” Clarke revealed. “But I’m already scared. The first people I spoke to from Marvel were their security team, and I am convinced there is a man outside my house. There’s been a car parked there for a long time, and I swear to God, he’s undercover.”

Secret Invasion does not yet have a release date, but it’s expected to premiere sometime this year.