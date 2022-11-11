Avengers Preview Reveals Original Black Panther's Death

A new Avengers preview reveals the death of the original Black Panther – a key piece of Marvel lore we haven't seen... until now. The original Black Panther (NAME) is part of the Stone Age Avengers team – until his death, which is revealed in the first issue of the upcoming The Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C. series by Jason Aaron and artists Kev Walker and Dean White. The new tale of this Prehistoric Avengers squad is supposed to reveal the "true" story of Thor's birth – but it starts on the dark note of Black Panther's death.

(WARNING: The Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C. MILD SPOILERS Follow!)

New preview pages released by Marvel show that the latest story of the Stone Age Avengers – years after their defeat of the mad Celestial called The Fallen – begins with a war for Earth between the Stone Age Avengers and the unholy union of the Frost Giants and Insectoid hordes of the Negative Zone. While the Avengers manage to hold the line (after seventy days and seventy nights of battle), the war does cost them the life of Black Panther, who succumbs to fatal injuries right after the Frost Giant Laufey finally gives up and retreats back to his realm.

Panther is mourned by his teammates – though Odin's sympathies are fleeting, seeing Panther as a mere mortal – even though he was the pinnacle of what a mortal can be. Odin's condescending view upsets The Phoenix, who claims that Odin is not all that wise or observant about mortals, for such an omnipotent being. Odin hints that his passions are not for mortals but for god-like beings like Phoenix, whom he has clearly been passionate with before.

Clearly, this is the first hint about the volatile relationship between Odin and Phoenix that will likely be key in revealing the birth story of Thor. In fact, there are already some clearly religious overtones when it comes to how Phoenix is more compassionate towards humanity than Odin, which could make Thor a more Christ-like figure in terms of being a godly figure who watches over humanity (plus, you know, all the resurrection stuff). How that new spin on Thor will reconcile with the character's Norse mythology will be... interesting.

Not much is known about the original Black Panther – his name has never been revealed and his back story is simply that of being the first Wakandan to realize the unique meteor rock (Vibranium) that crashed into the African nation had powerful properties. Now we know how he died in honor, in battle defending Earth, creating a proud legacy for every Black Panther to follow, thereafter.

Obviously, this is an old piece of Marvel history (newly being told), but it certainly resonates in a moment where a movie like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is dealing with the real-life tragedy of a Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) being gone.

The Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C. #1 goes on sale August 17th.