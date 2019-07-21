Marvel Reveals Eternals Official Logo at Comic-Con

After months of anticipation, Marvel Studios kicked off their Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 with a huge bang, finally announcing that Eternals will premiere in theaters on November 6, 2020. And that’s not all, as they managed to bring out the entire cast of the film AND debut a brand new logo.

The Hall H panel was buzzing with this news, as Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Brian Tyree Henry, and the rest of the cast came on stage to talk about the film. But our first look at the movie actually comes from the official logo which Marvel Studios just revealed. Take a look below:

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THE ETERNALS with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh and Don Lee. Directed by Chloé Zhao. In theaters November 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/k6ZgfX38VW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

After the cast was debuted, Jolie spoke about taking on the role of Thena in The Eternals. She spoke about the importance and the pressure of joining a franchise as popular as the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I’m going to work 10 times harder, because what it means to be part of the MCU, part of this family, we know what the task ahead is, what you all deserve and we’re all gonna work very hard,” said Jolie.

Eternals is set to debut in theaters on November 6, 2020.