Marvel Reveals What Keeps Daredevil Motivated

Daredevil is still out of commission and in the hospital, but despite being laid up he is learning a lot about himself within the confines of his mind, including what truly motivates him.

Spoilers incoming for Man Without Fear #1, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

As we learned in the final issue of the preview Daredevil run, Matt Murdock is still in the hospital after being hit by a truck. He still has yet to wake up from his injuries, and in this issue, his best friend Foggy comes to visit him. Foggy talks to him throughout the issue, but while he believes Matt is getting some much-needed rest, we find out that is far from the case inside Matt’s mind.

Instead, Matt is being put through the ringer and made to his face his failures, tribulations, and people he’s lost along the way. He also meets two entities at the center of all this, one that is a skeleton wearing his yellow and red suit and a skinless figure with horns and glowing red eyes and a human mouth. The two entities show him his many forms, and throughout they continue to press upon Matt what pain is, asking him “so, what is pain for?”

Eventually, he puts together that the two forms are his own survival instinct turned against him, though the yellow and red form says it only aims to keep him safe. The skinless form just keeps asking “what is pain for?” as it chases him and eventually fights the other being. As he runs Matt finally puts it together, saying “Pain. It keeps us going. Pain keeps us going.” He then says “I always ignored fear. Pushed it down. Down deep. But pain…Pain I used. Pain kept me going.”

Daredevil is one of the most tortured superheroes around, and now we know that is exactly what fuels him to keep doing it. You can check out the spoiler images above.

Man Without Fear #1 is written by Jed Mackay and penciled by Danilo S. Beyruth, and you can check out the official description below.

“Daredevil is gone, but Hell’s Kitchen is still a place of heroes and villains. Foggy Nelson will learn what it means to live in a world without a Daredevil. And without a Daredevil to protect it, has hell come for his city? Who is The Man Without Fear?!”

