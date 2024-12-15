Marvel Reveals Spider-Man Is Getting an Upgrade (And Becoming Juggernaut)

In a stunning twist to Marvel‘s mystical epic 8 Deaths of Spider-Man, Peter Parker’s final transformation might be his most dramatic yet – taking on the powers of the unstoppable Juggernaut. The climactic conclusion of this supernatural saga, penned by Joe Kelly and Justina Ireland, with artwork by an all-star team including Ed McGuinness, Gleb Melnikov, CAFU, and Andrea Broccardo, has pushed Spider-Man to his absolute limits. The story began with “new Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Doom entrust[ing] Spidey with protecting the world from the evil god Cyttorak—a daunting mystical undertaking that required a new magic-powered suit and eight extra lives!”

Despite these supernatural advantages, Marvel’s official synopsis reveals a dire situation: “Spider-Man used the last of the extra lives and is done. True death. In AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #69, things have never looked more bleak as the X-Men fight among themselves, and Doctors Doom and Strange reunite—only to find the situation unwinnable.”

The real shocker comes in the series’ finale, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #70, which introduces a new entity known as the Spider-Naut. This transformation appears to merge Spider-Man’s abilities with the cosmic power of Cyttorak – “the magical being Cyttorak who is best known for providing the power of the Juggernaut.” This development raises intriguing questions about Parker’s fate. As Marvel teases: “Enter the Spider-Naut! But who is this unstoppable webbed-wonder?! And does he represent the world’s last hope or Cyttorak’s ultimate victory?” Check out the first look at the cover below.

The mystical adventure represents a bold shift from Spider-Man’s recent street-level stories. Where previous writer Zeb Wells focused on criminal underworld threats and classic villains like Tombstone and Beetle, this supernatural saga takes Peter Parker into uncharted territory. True to its title, the “8 Deaths” storyline delivers on its promise, with each battle ending in Spider-Man’s demise and subsequent magical resurrection.

While this supernatural direction has offered fresh storytelling possibilities, some questions about the future remain unanswered. The future of Amazing Spider-Man’s creative direction remains uncertain, though fans would likely welcome veteran writer Joe Kelly’s continued involvement with the series, given his popular previous work on both Spider-Man and Deadpool.

The web-slinger’s storylines have faced mixed reactions from readers lately, particularly regarding Peter Parker’s relationship status. While the main Marvel universe continues to keep Peter and Mary Jane apart, even as the landmark 1000th issue approaches, their relationship flourishes in the alternate Ultimate Universe – seemingly a concession to fans disappointed by their separation in the primary timeline. Spider-Man enthusiasts won’t have to wait long to witness this transformation – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #69 swings into stores on March 12, followed by the grand finale in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #70 on March 26, featuring covers by Ed McGuinness and a variant by Björn Barends.