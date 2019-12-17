Marvel Reveals Spider-Woman’s New Costume

Marvel’s Spider-Woman is getting her own ongoing series, and she’s getting a brand new costume for the big occasion. Marvel just revealed Jessica Drew‘s new suit, designed by artist Dave Johnson, and it’s certainly a departure from previous costumes. The suit is mostly black but featured Spider-Man’s trademark red and black webbing design on the neck and shoulders, as well as small sections of it on her feet and hands. The webbing on the shoulders also feeds directly into her spider symbol on her chest, which also has the yellow triangle featured in her original costume worked in.

That triangle is also featured on her mask, the back of her suit, her gloves, and the back of her legs, with a small red line connecting the triangle to her heels. The white eyes on the mask complete the look, and you can check it out in action in the new cover below.

Also features below is a break down of the new suit from Johnson, and it’s a big change from her previous suit.

Spider-Woman recently went back to her original red and yellow costume, though before that she was wearing a sleeker and more modern suit that featured a hoodie design and worked in her trademark colors along with quite a bit of black. That’s why the darker color scheme here isn’t really that different, but the Spider-Man style webbing very much is.

Spider-Woman has more often than not been pushed in a separate direction from Spider-Man. Granted, Drew has been involved in a big way during the Spider events like Spider-Verse, but outside of those she’s often more affiliated with the Avengers, SHIELD, or Captain Marvel than Spidey. That’s why it’s a bit odd to see the webbing there, but we’ll hold judgment until we see it in an entire book and not just a cover.

You can find the solicitation details below.

SPIDER-WOMAN #1

Written by KARLA PACHECO

Art by PERE PÉREZ

Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

New Costume Designed by DAVE JOHNSON

SPIDER-WOMAN #1 YOON CLASSIC COVER – JAN200802

SPIDER-WOMAN #1 YOON NEW COSTUME COVER – JAN200803

So, what do you think of Spider-Woman’s new costume? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Spider-Woman and comics!