Marvel Reveals Surprising First-Look at Blade (But It’s Not What You Think)

Blade technically made his MCU debut on Sunday, though only in a glimpse of an alternate reality. The Disney+ animated series What If…? ended this weekend with a montage of variants we haven’t seen before — and some we will see soon. That includes this version of Blade as Moon Knight, who will appear in the upcoming animated series Marvel Zombies.

What If…? has shown fans some amazing variants of Marvel characters over the last three years, and although Sunday’s episode was the series finale, it ended by showing us just how many possibilities were still on the table. That included a quick glimpse of the vampire hunter Blade as the left fist of Khonshu, Moon Knight, which is not a throw-away design. We saw a very similar design back in October when Marvel Studios teased its upcoming streaming shows. One clip from Marvel Zombies shows a close-up of Blade as Moon Knight slashing through the undead in a white cape.

Of the 20-plus characters we saw in this ending montage, Blade-as-Moon Knight seems to be the only one we know for sure we will see in an upcoming MCU production. There were also three characters that we’ve seen before in the Apple Vision Pro VR story What If…? An Immersive Story — a young Hela wielding Mjolnir, The Infinity Witch and Nova Centurion Carol Danvers. Of course, Marvel could drop some or all the ideas shown here for good as easily as it could include all of them in upcoming productions. That’s the beauty of the What If…? series.

Marvel Zombies is a spinoff of What If…? using a setting we already saw in Season 1. It is marketed as a miniseries, meaning we shouldn’t expect multiple seasons. It is based on Marvel Comics series by the same name which started in 2005. So far, we haven’t met this Blade-Moon Knight mash-up, and the voice actor for the role hasn’t been announced.

MCU fans know Moon Knight by now — a mercenary named Marc Spector with Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) who is empowered by the spirit of an Egyptian god to carry out a one-man crusade for justice, played by Oscar Isaac in his own 2022 live-action miniseries. Meanwhile, fans are likely familiar with Blade as well — a human-vampire hybrid who hunts vampires to protect humans. He was played by Wesley Snipes in a trilogy of successful movies from 1998 to 2004, but he has not appeared in the MCU yet.

There’s no telling how Marvel Zombies will combine the backstories, strengths and weaknesses of these two characters. Many fans online are curious about this, noting that Khonshu chose Marc Spector specifically because he was dying, whereas Blade is at least partially undead as a vampire hybrid. Many are hoping for some detailed exposition on this new hero when Marvel Zombies premieres in October of 2025. What If…? is streaming now on Disney+.