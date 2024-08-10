D23: Marvel Zombies’ Episode Count Revealed

After an action-filled D23 panel on Friday night courtesy of Marvel Studios, Marvel Animation took the stage at D23 on Saturday to tease its upcoming properties. Along with teasing the Marvel Cinematic Universe return of Iron Fist, Marvel Animation’s Bryan Andrews confirmed Marvel Zombies will not only receive a “hardcore” TV-MA rating, but the animated show will be a four-episode “event series.”

The TV-MA rating was confirmed when the show was first announced back in 2022, although the episode length was still being kept under lock and key. At the time, Marvel Studios said the show would end up being released in 2024, but it’s unclear if that schedule is still in place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series will be Marvel’s second show rated TV-MA behind Echo, the limited series that was simultaneously released on both Disney+ and Hulu earlier this year.

“We didn’t set out to make a TV-MA show. We set out to make a Maya Lopez show,” Marvel Studios executive Brad Winderbaum told ComicBook’s Phase Zero podcast. “She’s a character with a violent past who lives in an ethically gray area. And like Sydney Freeland, our [executive producer] and director said, it’s an unapologetic show.”

The Echo executive producer added: “We just let Maya lead the journey, and that turned into a TV-MA experience.”

Marvel Studios’ upcoming film slate includes Captain America: Brave New World (February 14th, 2025), Thunderbolts* (May 5th, 2025), The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25th, 2025), Blade (November 7th, 2025), Avengers: Doomsday (May 1st, 2026), and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7th, 2027).

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along is set to premiere on Disney+ in September, with Daredevil: Born Again debuting next March. Marvel Animation has yet to set dates for the second season of X-Men ’97 or the premiere of Black Panther: Eyes of Wakanda, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and Marvel Zombies.