Marvel Reveals [SPOILER] Is Dying In The Future

Tom Taylor is going out with a bang in his final All-New Wolverine arc, and that means a beloved Marvel character could be riding into the sunset.

Spoilers incoming for All-New Wolverine #33, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Taylor’s final arc is Old Man Laura, which takes place in the not so far future. At this point, Gabby is the main Wolverine, with Laura leading the people of Madripoor as their Queen (though don’t call her that, because she’ll stab you). About midway through the issue, though she reveals (over some flown in New York Chinese) that she’s dying…and there’s no way to reverse it.

Laura reveals that it has to do with a breakdown in her genetic code, “something imperfect in my original cloning.” She also explains that there’s no way to change it or reverse it, as she’s been looked at by “a Sorcerer Supreme and Doctor Valeria Richards”, who even made a house call.

While Laura’s fate seems sealed, she does have one bit of amazing news for Gabby, telling her “I had you and your kids tested. You’re clear. The degeneration didn’t pass to any of you”.

That’s a double whammy. Gabby has kids (which we haven’t met yet) and Laura is dying, though she does try to console Gabby.

“I’ve lived, and I feel like I’ve lived well.”

Gabby asks her how long, prompting Laura to reveal that she has months to live, and a small bucket list to accomplish before her time is done.

All-New Wolverine #33 is written by Tom Taylor and drawn by Ramon Rosanas and a cover by David Lopez. The official description is included below.

“OLD WOMAN LAURA BEGINS! In the not-too-distant future, the world is a utopia where heroes have succeeded in bringing peace worldwide. At the head of this utopia is none other than Laura Kinney, who’s passed on her mantle of Wolverine and is living her best life as Madripoor’s benevolent queen. But a long simmering evil will force Laura, out of retirement and back into the blue-and-yellow. This final journey will take everything Laura has to give….maybe even her life.”

All-New Wolverine #33 is in stores today.