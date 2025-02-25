Marvel Rivals Servers Are Back Up Now, and All Users Are Getting a Nice Freebie

Gamers are used to servers going down. It’s an unfortunate reality of the modern gaming industry, and it can be pretty frustrating when you want to sit down and play something but can’t do so. That’s exactly what happened to Marvel Rivals players last night, who found that the game couldn’t be accessed for several hours. Developer NetEase has managed to fix things, and there shouldn’t be any further issues. However, the team is giving everyone a little gift for their troubles in the form of 200 Units. It’s a nice freebie, and all accounts should be able to grab it right now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hey Rivals, Servers are back up! Sorry for the inconvenience. As a token of our appreciation for your patience, we’ve credited your account with 200 units as compensation. Please make sure to log into the game and claim your compensation item from your in-game mail by March 12, 2025, 00:00 UTC+0,” a post from the game’s official X/Twitter account reads.

the marvel’s spider-man 2 skin is currently priced at 1,400 units

Units are the in-game currency used in Marvel Rivals. Players will need a lot more than 200 if they want to purchase anything from the in-game store; the cheapest skin you’re going to find right now is the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 costume, which is currently available for 1,400 Units. However, it’s always nice to get something extra, and it seems like a lot of people are happy about the compensation. Several Marvel Rivals players have already thanked NetEase, and have said that other developers could stand to be a little more generous in that regard.

As noted in the post from NetEase, this compensation won’t last forever; it can only be claimed through March 12th. Marvel Rivals players have been advised to reach out to NetEase through the company’s Discord channel if they encounter any additional server issues. Thankfully, the game seems to be working just fine at the moment. That doesn’t mean things can’t change, but hopefully we won’t see additional problems anytime soon. Server downtime is always a pain, but at least this happened on a random weeknight, rather than on the weekend when a lot more players would have been inconvenienced!

RELATED: Marvel Rivals Mantis Actress Was Told Not to Use the MCU for Inspiration

Marvel Rivals players can put those free Units towards some new skins coming to the game later this week. Yesterday, NetEase revealed two new costumes that will be launching in the game on February 27th. The costumes include the Punk Rage look for Hulk, and the Punkchild design for Magik. As the names imply, these new costume designs give the heroes punk inspired redesigns, which could be tempting for those who main either character. Some fans might prefer designs that come straight from the comics or other games, but it’s nice to see Marvel Rivals offering totally original ones as well.

Are you happy about this compensation from the Marvel Rivals team? What skins do you plan on buying? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!