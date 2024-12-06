Marvel Rivals: The Epic Story Explained

Marvel Rivals is officially here, and fans are already jumping into battle with some of their favorite characters from the Marvel Universe. Teams of 6 will battle as Marvel favorites attempt to make their way through the Time Entanglement chaos and finally face the two Dooms that are causing universes to collide. If they don’t succeed, Doom will take ultimate control of every reality, and he’ll probably make everyone wear gloomy masks and green hoods too, so it’s a lose-lose situation. If you’re curious about the story of Marvel Rivals and why all of these characters are battling in the same place, we’ve got everything you need to know right here.

The Timestream Entanglement

The chaos all begins thanks to the many time experiments of the present day Doctor Doom, as these experiments unleash the Timestream Entanglement and create four new Chronoverses in their wake. These Chronoverses are the Techno-Dystopia of 2099, the Present timeline where evil strikes, the unstable space-time known as the Mosaic Timeline, and the Collapsing Timeline, which is notable because even Gods can die within it.

Universes are now colliding in this Timestream Entanglement, and at the center of it is a destructive battle between Doctor Doom and Doctor Doom of 2099. As the two Tyrants battle across realities, the ripple effects have brought superheroes and villains from all over the multiverse together. It is up to them to defeat both Dooms and keep them from controlling all realities, and to make that happen, they will have to find a way to work together and not kill each other in the process.

Who Is Galacta

While Doom is the main antagonist of the story, an unexpected character that’s also in the mix is Galacta. Galacta is the estranged daughter of Galactus that was introduced in Marvel Assistant-Sized Spectacular #2. his would lead to her own one-shot fittingly titled Galacta: Daughter of Galactus, though in both cases, the stories aren’t officially part of Earth-616.

In the comics, Galacta lives on Earth as an ordinary teenager and goes by Gali. The cosmic hunger of her father does run in the family, but she is able to avoid consuming planet and actually defends it, feeding off of those who would threaten the Earth instead. After the hunger intensifies though, she thinks she has a cosmic tapeworm, though it is later discovered that she is actually pregnant.

In Marvel Rivals, Galacta seems to be supervising the various battles and almost playing a Watcher-style role in the story. She could have a greater role though, but it won’t really be known until more of the story plays out across future seasons. The good news is there seems to be a grand plan for this overarching narrative, and it will be especially interesting to see what else the epic confrontation creates in its wake.

Marvel Rivals is now available and free to play on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

