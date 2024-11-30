Marvel Rivals Previews Free Season 0 Rewards Ahead of Launch

The upcoming team-based shooter Marvel Rivals will be here before fans know it, with its multi-platform global launch planned for December 6th. As we quickly approach launch day, the folks behind Marvel Rivals are here to amp up excitement with details like playable characters and, of course, all the free stuff players can get for playing from day one. With the countdown at under a week to go before Marvel fans can face off in 6v6 superhero battles, Marvel Rivals has shared their Season 0’s Twitch Drop plan.

Marvel Rivals puts players in control of impressive teams of Marvel Super Heroes and Villains from across the Multiverse. From the official trailer, it’s clear the game will launch with an impressive lineup of well-known and more obscure Marvel favorites ranging from Wolverine to Squirrel Girl and more. Combat will take place in familiar locations from throughout the Marvel universe, with teams of six heroes and villains facing off against one another in a race to find and defeat Doctor Dooms of the present and future.

The game will be free-to-play at launch, but that’s not all Marvel fans can enjoy without spending a dime. Twitch drops will offer additional in-game items that players can redeem just by watching specific streams of Marvel Rivals, as previewed via X.

In their post about Season 0 Twitch Drops, the official Marvel Rivals account gives fans a sneak peek at upcoming exclusive rewards. The Season 0 drops will be available starting on December 6th. Players who watch certain Twitch streams in the Marvel Rivals category will be able to complete specific tasks to earn a few shiny new costumes and items for their Marvel Rivals teams.

How to Get Marvel Rivals Season 0 Twitch Drops

The previewed Twitch drops for Season 0 of Marvel Rivals mostly center on Magneto, the sometimes villain and occasional ally from the X-Men universe. Currently revealed Twitch drops include:

Magneto Will of Galacta Spray – Watch streams for 30 minutes

Magneto Will of Galacta Nameplate – Watch streams for 1 hour

Magneto Cosmic Collapse Emotes – Watch streams for 2 hours

Magneto Will of Galacta Costume – Watch streams for 4 hours

Winter Stockings Spray – Watch streams for 1 hour

Marvel Rivals Launch Trailer Gives first look at playable characters

These free items for Marvel Rivals are all cosmetics that will let players put a personal touch on their team’s costumes and spraypainted calling cards. These Season 0 items will be available from December 6th to December 31st, giving fans a little under a month to watch some Marvel Rivals streams and wrack up rewards to build the customized battle team of their dreams.

While this is an exciting start to ensure there will be plenty of Marvel Rivals streams to check out, many fans are wishing for more variety when it comes to character skins. Sure, Magneto is great, but how about some skins for Wanda, who players are already wishing looked a bit more like her MCU counterpart? And why is Galacta taking center stage despite seemingly not being a playable character?

Given that this is just a sneak peek, it’s fairly likely that more cosmetic drops are in the works, whether for this initial Season or for future updates to the game. Marvel Rivals will be available for PC via Steam and Epic Games and on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X | S when it drops on December 6th. PC players can pre-download the game starting December 4th to ensure they’re ready to jump right into the superpowered action, but console gamers will need to wait to download at launch.