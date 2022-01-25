Secret Invasion Set Video Reveals Emilia Clarke’s Mysterious Character Acting Suspicious

Marvel’s Secret Invasion Disney+ series is now in production, and some new video reveals Emilia Clarke in character as she walks down a busy street – only to do a check-back look behind her, seemingly to ensure that she is not being followed. The brief look at Clarke in character only goes to reinforces the larger spy/espionage vibe that Secret Invasion seems to be going with. We’ve recently seen a slew of set photos and videos from Secret Invasion, featuring stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, and Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers like Kingsley Ben-Adir, in addition to Emilia Clarke.

Emilia Clarke’s character looking behind to see if she’s being followed 👀



(https://t.co/nDPkxmotQP) pic.twitter.com/ZbKhfevOM8 — Secret Invasion News (@SInvasionNews) January 24, 2022

Nothing in the set video helps us to gain more insight into who Emilia Clarke is playing in the MCU – a Skrull Queen? S.W.O.R.D. agent Abigail Brand? Someone else entirely? The theories continue to roll on, and Clarke herself isn’t giving anything away:

“I just think what they’re doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they’re like the Apple of this world,” Emilia Clarke explained to ComicBook.com last year. “To be part of that family feels like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the cool kid crowd. That’s so cool.’ Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone’s heart and heads are in the right place with this one.”

Secret Invasion is based on the 2000s Marvel Comics storyline of the same name, which threw a major twist into the character continuity of the Marvel Universe. The story revealed that key figures (heroes, villains, political and espionage figures, etc.) had actually been replaced by Skrulls, who had been living in deep-cover for years until a rogue Skrull Queen activated a plot to invade Earth from both space and within the heroes’ own ranks. However, the MCU reframed the Skrulls and their plight in the Captain Marvel movie – and according to that film’s producer (and Secret Invasion producer) Ben Schwartz, we will indeed see a different take on the story in this TV series:

“Like all of [Marvel’s] adaptations, it’s definitely not a 1:1 adaptation of the comic books, although it takes a lot of that kind of paranoid spirit, and runs with it,” Schwartz previously told TheDirect. “I think that’s literally everything I can say about it. We’re going to leave the ‘secret’ in Secret Invasion for now.”

Directed by Marvel Cinematic Universe first-timers Thomas Bezucha (The Family Stone, Let Him Go) and Ali Selim (Criminal Minds, Manhunt), Secret Invasion introduces new stars to the MCU, including Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones, Solo: A Star Wars Story), Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA, Peaky Blinders), Killian Scott (Love/Hate, Damnation), Carmen Ejogo (Fantastic Beasts, True Detective), Christopher McDonald (Family Law, Ballers), and Olivia Colman (Fleabag, The Crown) in undisclosed roles.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion premieres on Disney+ later in 2022.