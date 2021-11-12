Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury Returns in Marvel’s Secret Invasion Sneak Peek

S.H.I.E.L.D spy Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) has his eye on the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the first look at Marvel Studios original series Secret Invasion. A Phase Four sizzle reel aired during Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special shows Fury without his signature eyepatch and reveals a new title treatment coded to the green and purple color scheme of the Skrulls, the shape-shifting aliens at the center of Secret Invasion. The Disney+ series reunites Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos after 2019’s Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

See the first look at Jackson’s Nick Fury return in the still image below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“F*** that snap,” Jackson wrote on Instagram as filming got underway on Secret Invasion, referring to Thanos (Josh Brolin) snapping away half of all life in existence in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War. Jackson added the S.H.I.E.L.D. super-spy, introduced in 2008’s Iron Man before assembling Earth’s mightiest heroes in 2012’s The Avengers, is “back with a fury” in the post-Blip Secret Invasion.

“Like all of [Marvel’s] adaptations, it’s definitely not a 1:1 adaptation of the comic books, although it takes a lot of that kind of paranoid spirit, and runs with it,” Secret Invasion producer Jonathan Schwartz (Captain Marvel, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) said previously of the series inspired by Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis Yu’s crossover comic event series. “I think that’s literally everything I can say about it. We’re going to leave the secret in Secret Invasion for now.”

RELATED: Spider-Man: Far From Home Easter Egg Teased Marvel’s Secret Invasion

After Far From Home revealed Fury was off-planet with a Skrull faction, Secret Invasion sees the ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. Director grappling with the paranoia of an alien sleeper cell that has secretly been infiltrating Earth for years. Secret Invasion also stars MCU franchise newcomers Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA, Peaky Blinders), Killian Scott (Love/Hate, Damnation), Christopher McDonald (Family Law, Ballers), and Olivia Colman (Fleabag, The Crown) in undisclosed roles.

Read on for more Marvel reveals from Disney+ Day 2021.

Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos-characters who first met in Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel. The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2022.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.