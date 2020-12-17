Marvel Sets New America Chavez Series for March Publication

✖

Announced earlier this year and delayed like almost everything else due to COVID-19, Marvel has revealed that the upcoming new series America Chavez: Made In The USA will publish its first issue in March of 2021. Written by Kalinda Vazquez, whose credits include writing and production shows like Marvel's Runaways and ABC's Once Upon a Time. Artist Carlos Gomez (Amazing Mary Jane) will put pencils to paper for the series which also will feature a cover by Sara Pichelli for its debut issue. Originally scheduled for a June 2020 premiere, the series will now arrive in March with the first of five issues.

"From the moment America Chavez was introduced into the Marvel Universe I was a fan," Vazquez previously told ComicBook.com when the series was announced. "It's such an honor to have the opportunity to tell an America story, and I couldn't be more excited to have been invited onto this project." I can't wait for the world to see the incredible artwork that Carlos Gómez has created for this book! In this series, America is going to be tested as she's never been tested before, and the challenges that she'll have to face will only force her to pull from even deeper from that well of strength and ferocity that we know lies within her…"

"I'm so hyped for this new series!” Gómez added. “Her style and her powers make her an awesome character… There is so much you can do with her, it's insane. I couldn't be happier to jump on this ship. So be ready for a new origin story with a ton of unexpected twists!”

(Photo: Marvel)

The new limited series will put a spotlight on America's origins and powers, and there will be significant ripple effects for the character and the world around her as a result. If you've been wanting to learn more about America Chavez, this series is right up your alley, and Vazquez couldn't be more thrilled to be at the helm for such an important character.

(Photo: MARVEL)

AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA #1 (OF 5)

Written by KALINDA VAZQUEZ

Art by CARLOS GÓMEZ

COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

"America Chavez is incredible — her origins, her strength, her dimension-shattering star portals! But when the foundation of everything she believes is shaken, America will stand up and face the parts of herself she’s been running from."

America Chavez: Made In The USA #1 hits comic stores this March!