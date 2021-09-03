Marvel's Shang-Chi Has Multiple Post-Credits Scenes

✖

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has two post-credits scenes, and Comicbook.com can confirm that fact. Brandon Davis was on-hand for the premiere last night and there were so many tidbits for the people in attendance. We got an extended look at all the costumes from the film. Eagle-eyed fans near the red carpet even got a look at all of the legendary Ten Rings in a cool display. (For some other adamant fans, there were other more eyebrow-raising surprises during the event too.) However, all of the initial reactions to Shang-Chi had to note that there were not one, but two post-credits scenes that will have fans wondering in overdrive.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton told Fandango that “audiences should most definitely stick around.” That sounds like an effective tease, and it only intensifies when you think about how there are two of these clips hovering in the distance. MCU fans have been craving any little crumbs that will show them how Phase 4’s narrative is evolving. Loki might have given them the biggest bombshell so far, and it seems like Shang-Chi is ready to rattle the cage once again. The director actually spoke to Fandango about how this all connects to Iron Man.

"I mean, that's going to be the fun of watching this movie -- understanding who the Ten Rings are finally and seeing how they are," Cretton explained. "I don't want to say too much before people watch it, but it was really fun to dig into the Ten Rings and answer a lot of questions that were posed early on, before we were ever even imagining we'd be a part of telling the MCU story. But it has been very satisfying to paint a full picture of who the Ten Rings are — and specifically who they are to the father of Shang-Chi, our Wenwu character. And I think you'll find in this movie that the Ten Rings — there's a lot of meaning behind the Ten Rings, both the physical Ten Rings and the organization of the Ten Rings and how they affect our two leads. That is a huge part of this movie."

