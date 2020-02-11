Marvel’s Shang-Chi Star Praises Birds of Prey but Blames Suicide Squad for Creating a Nightmare for Him

Simu Liu has had a busy six months. Last summer, the world learned the actor was cast to bring Shang-Chi to life at San Diego Comic-Con, and he has been riding a high ever since. However, that doesn’t mean Liu has to forget about superheroes outside of Marvel. In fact, it turns out the star has a thing for Birds of Prey, but he isn’t so generous towards Suicide Squad.

Recently, Liu took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Birds of Prey. The DC Film went live over the weekend, and it earned rave reviews from fans. And as you maybe guessed, Liu is a big fan of the movie.

“Watch Birds of Prey – it’s a great film w/ strong comedy, great action and incredible performances – PLUS features kick-ass female heroes,” the actor shared.

Watch #BirdsOfPrey – it’s a great film w/ strong comedy, great action and incredible performances – PLUS features kick-ass female heroes!! Also unlike Suicide Squad they DIDN’T block off my condo entrance to film for a week, making my commute a living nightmare… #StillSalty — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) February 11, 2020

Before logging off, Liu did have to make mention of another DC film. A few years back, Warner Bros. was all about Suicide Squad, but it turns out the film had a personal hardship on Liu despite him not being involved with the much-debated movie.

“Also unlike Suicide Squad they DIDN’T block off my condo entrance to film for a week, making my commute a living nightmare…,” the actor wrote before adding a salty hashtag.

Clearly, there are still some hard feelings between Liu and Suicide Squad. While the film was a financial success, it was greeted with criticism from fans. These days, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is giving his spin on the franchise with a film. He is currently working on The Suicide Squad which has been described as a reboot sequel to the original film, so here’s to hoping Liu has better luck with this film than the first!

