Marvel’s She-Hulk Gets a New Costume

The Avengers took to the cosmos in their latest adventure, but the new horizons of space were not the only surprises that awaited fans who read the issue. Avengers #27 was full of interesting reveals, and not all of them were related to the Space Prison they were sent out to space to investigate. Some were more of the character-specific variety, and that included She-Hulk, who ended up debuting a brand new costume in the issue, and it’s certainly a different look for the character, which you can check out in the spoiler image below.

As the issue reveals, the suit was designed by She-Hulk and T’Challa to harness her Gamma Emissions and prevent any unwanted explosions. Keeping Gamma explosions to a minimum is always a good thing, though we’re not sure how this suit is actually doing that, as there’s actually not that much of it.

The suit is pretty much a bathing suit with armbands, gloves, and boots that are more like sandals, but we’re guessing the purple areas are what do all the Emission suppressing. Truthfully we have no idea, so your guess is as good as ours.

It’s certainly a unique look, and the color scheme itself is slick, though honestly we just wish there were more of it. You can check out the new costume in the image above.

Avengers #27 is written by Jason Aaron and drawn by Ed McGuinness, and you can find the official description below.

“STARBRAND REBORN Part One: RIOT IN THE SPACE PRISON! Artist Ed McGuinness returns for an epic space adventure that takes the Avengers into an alien prison the size of a galaxy, where a mysterious new wielder of the all-powerful Starbrand has suddenly appeared, unleashing cosmic chaos. Good thing the Avengers brought along their newest member, the Black Widow!”

Avengers #27 is in comic stores now.