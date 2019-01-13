7 MCU Characters Who Deserve A Disney+ Show

Even though Marvel Studios still plans to push out three films this year, the Hollywood movie studio has a growing investment in the world of streaming platforms. With their parent company investing heavily in Disney+ — a product they feel can compete with Netflix and Prime Video — there’s really no limit in the quality of content the House of Mouse will put on the service.

So far, Disney has only officially announced one Marvel-based show for the platform in the form of Loki, a mini-series that’s set to see Tom Hiddleston reprise his role as the Asgardian God of Mischief. Outside of that, no other shows have been actually confirmed though some carry more clout than others.

Earlier this week, Captain Marvel and Black Widow scribe Jac Schaeffer was reportedly hired to act as showrunner for Vision and the Scarlet Witch. This follows the news released late last year that Empire writer Malcolm Spellman had been tapped to writer a limited series focusing on Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan).

Again, those two properties carry more evidence, as of now, than others at actually being in development. In addition to Loki, Vision and the Scarlet Witch, and Falcon & Winter Soldier, a handful of other properties have reportedly been pitched to Marvel Studios and Disney+ brass. These reports include shows featuring the likes of Lady Sif (Jamie Alexander), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel), and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

No matter what ends up materializing as a show, it’s still apparent Disney+ is a major piece of the Marvel Studios plan moving forward. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said as much in a recent interview.

“When we announced ten movies and people asked ‘Well what about these other things?’ the previous stance would be ‘We only have a certain number of slots to make movies per year,’” said Feige. “That’s still true but we have another outlet that I think will be very unique and very special.”

Here at ComicBook.com, we decided to put our heads together to think of some shows that could make a killer show on the streaming platform. And just some guidelines to keep in mind while you’re scrolling through the list — we only listed characters who have appeared in Marvel Studios’ properties before. While yes, Agents of SHIELD, Cloak & Dagger, and Runaways are also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we decided to go the movie route as all shows announced and reported as of yet have followed the same pattern.

Korg & The Warbound

We had you at Korg, right? The rock-based character was the sleeper breakout star of Thor: Ragnarok and thanks to Taika Waititi’s portrayal of the character, he now certainly has a big enough fanbase to warrant a show.

Even in the wake of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, there are plenty of ways you could have a show featuring Korg. Probably the easiest route would be to set the mini-series sometime prior to the events of Thor: Ragnarok.

With the MCU version of Korg being a lot more comedic than his comic book counterpart, it’d be difficult to adapt a true “Planet Hulk”-style Warbound. Instead, the show could follow Korg, Miek, and company meeting up for the first time as they attempt to rally the prisoners on Sakaar for the ill-fated initial revolution.

All we’re asking for is at least one scene of Korg at the Sakaarian version of Kinko’s trying to print off all his pro-revolution pamphlets.

Hawkeye

After being completely absent from Avengers: Infinity War, fans are chomping at the bit to get as much Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) as they can. Though the character’s post-Avengers: Endgame fate has yet to be seen, nothing is stopping Marvel Studios from doing another prequel series should Hawkeye not make it through the movie.

It’s no secret that Hawkeye hasn’t gotten the most screentime out of the original Avengers’ group and a limited series on Disney+ could be the perfect way to flesh out the character. Of course, it’d be hard to mention a Hawkeye series without talking about Matt Fraction and David Aja’s iconic run on the character.

In the series, Barton is portrayed as a wise-cracking street-level hero as he works to train Kate Bishop is the world of being a superhero.

Shuri

If there’s anybody on this list that has the potential of a movie franchise of their own, it very well could be Letitia Wright’s Shuri. A member of the Wakanda Royal Family, Shuri ended up being the breakout star of Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther and although she’ll have a larger role in Black Panther 2 and the inevitable threequel, a Disney+ show would provide a great look at how the princess became the tech guru that rivals Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.).

In the case of Shuri, there really aren’t many rock-solid comic runs that fans instantly gravitate towards that’d be able to be done for streaming. If they do choose to following Priest’s run and make her hold the Black Panther mantle, that’s certainly something they’d do on the silver screen one would think.

The Valkyrie

Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) in one movie as of yet and with the star power Thompson carries with her, it’s pretty obvious her time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t done yet. While a full-fledged movie franchise might be plausible — unless they would, you know, turn her into the Goddess of Thunder in the vein of Jane Foster — a limited eight-episode series could be a much better alternative.

We only saw a sliver of what the former Asgardian warrior could in Thor: Ragnarok and there’s certainly more story to tell. While fans could get tired of prelude tales, a story set before Ragnarok — perhaps leading up to the Massacre of the Valkyrie, a scene briefly shown in Ragnarok.

If not another prelude, Thompson herself claimed that her character was alive and well after Thanos (Josh Brolin) destroyed the Asgardian refugee vessel at the beginning of Infinity War. If worst comes to worst, there are certainly plenty of adventures the character could have in a post-Endgame world.

The Ravagers

Once upon a time, James Gunn expressed interest in a potential Guardians of the Galaxy-spinoff featuring the Ravagers group he created for live-action. Now that Disney and Marvel Studios have severed ties with the filmmaker, the project could be as good as dead.

If it’s still a possibility though, it could be a cosmic-based version of The Expendables or the Oceans franchise. Now that the Ravagers joined together in the wake of Yondu Udonta’s death at the end of Vol. 2, the series could follow Stakar (Sylvester Stallone) and Aleta (Michelle Yeoh) Ogord, Martinex (Michael Rosenbaum), Charlie-27 (Ving Rhames), and company on their next big heist.

Though it has yet to be seen what the exact budgets for the Marvel-based shows will be, one would think they’ll be in the ballpark of Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian, at $100 million for a season order.

Secretary Ross & The Thunderbolts

The last we saw of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, he was in the process of being hung up on by Jim “Rhodey” Rhodes (Don Cheadle) in Avengers: Infinity War. As we’ve seen the now-Secretary of State act with ulterior motives before, the character could be looking for a replacement group for the Avengers in the wake of Thanos’ Decimation.

Enter Thunderbolts. The good thing with this villain-turned-anti-heroes group is that they can be made up of any villain that’s still alive in the MCU. Like many comic groups, the lineup of the team has change time and time again over the course of the history of Marvel comics.

Out of the characters currently in the MCU, Helmut Zemo (Daniel Bruhl), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Crossbones (Frank Grillo) have each spent time on the team in the comics.

Starforce

The one group of characters on this list to have not made their MCU debut is the Kree Starforce, a group that will make its appearance in Captain Marvel. It might be all too premature to think about giving them a series now, especially since we don’t know how the group will end up after Captain Marvel, it’s still a team that could explore yet another part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Including the likes of supporting characters such as Minn-Erva (Gemma Chan), Korath (Djimon Hounsou), and Ronan (Lee Pace), this team of Kree juggernauts could definitely provide some breathtaking action as they go on their missions across the cosmos.