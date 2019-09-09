Marvel-Themed Smartwatches and App Experiences Announced

Garmin has announced the Legacy Hero Series, a collection of two special edition GPS smartwatches inspired by Marvel Studios films Captain Marvel and Captain America: The First Avenger. The watches feature engraved slogans, bezels adorned with character insignias, and other thematic features. You can see some of them in the video above.

“Garmin couldn’t be more excited to once again collaborate with Marvel on these special edition smartwatches,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales, in a press release. “When we launched the Marvel-themed vívofit jr.’s, we realized that the parents buying them were almost as excited about the product as their kids. Identifying with heroes and aspiring for greatness is something for all ages, and the Legacy Hero Series delivers on that in a subtle, elegant way.”

The Captain Marvel Special Edition smartwatch is “Inspired by both her suit and photon energy” and “features a premium, ‘Danvers blue’ leather band with a light gold bezel representing Carol Danvers’ amazing Binary Form. The Kree insignia is printed on the lens, and the case back of the watch is engraved with Captain Marvel’s famous challenge, ‘Higher, further, faster.’ This one-of-a-kind smartwatch is further brought to life with character-themed watch faces, goal animations, and a Captain Marvel Garmin ConnectTM app experience with exclusive badges, Carol Danvers-inspired avatars and more. The Captain Marvel smartwatch has a battery life of up to 7 days in smartwatch mode, features a 40mm watch case, and comes with an additional “Danvers blue” silicone band in the box.”

The First Avenger Special Edition Smartwatch “features a premium tactical leather band with a textured nubuck leather interior modeled after Steve Rogers’ vintage 1940s military gear” as a “nod to Captain America’s patriotism and his military background. It also includes “Midnight blue details and a brushed stainless steel bezel” that “pay homage to the hero’s signature Vibranium shield. The case back of the watch is engraved with First Avenger’s famous boast, ‘I can do this all day.’ This one-of-a-kind smartwatch is further brought to life with character-themed watch faces, goal animations, and a First Avenger Garmin Connect app experience with exclusive badges, First Avenger-inspired avatars and more. The First Avenger smartwatch has a battery life of up to 8 days in smartwatch mode, features a 45mm watch case, and comes with an additional midnight blue silicone band in the box. It can be worn on your right wrist or… on your left.

Both watches are scheduled for release during September 2019 and carry a price tag of $399.99. Keep tabs on this link for availability. Other shared features include:

24/7 Health Monitoring: Features include advanced sleep with pulse ox1, new respiration tracking, Body BatteryTM energy monitoring, abnormal heartrate alerts, menstrual cycle tracking, stress tracking with relax reminders, new hydration tracking, new breathwork activities and more.

On-screen Workouts: Includes new animated workouts for strength training, cardio, yoga and Pilates. Other workout options include preloaded workouts on the watch, preset workouts available to download from Garmin Connect, “create your own” customizable workouts, and Garmin Coach training plans.

Fitness: GPS, ElevateTM wrist-based heart rate2, and over 20 built-in indoor and outdoor sports apps including new structured breathwork activities.

Smart notifications: Alerts for incoming calls, text messages, social media updates, calendar reminders and more3. AndroidTM users can reply to texts from the device.

Exclusive Connect IQ content: Character-themed watch faces will be released over time to the Garmin Connect IQ store. Legacy Hero Series users will have exclusive access to the watch faces that correspond to their specific device.

Music: Download songs or playlists4, including those from third-party music services like Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer, right to the wrist.

Safety and tracking: Incident detection (during select activities3) and assistance3 send real-time location to emergency contacts.

Garmin Pay: Contactless payment solution5 lets users leave their cash and cards at home.

Compatibility: Use with almost any smartphone (compatible with Android and Apple devices).

“We’re excited to have two of Marvel’s most iconic characters integrated into this cutting-edge experience with Garmin’s new collection,” said Josh Silverman, executive vice president of global product commercialization, Disney parks, experiences, and products in a press release. “With these special edition smartwatches, everyone can have a wearable reminder of the never-give-up spirit of Captain Marvel and Captain America.”

