Marvel October 2018 Highlights: Spider-Geddon, Infinity Wars, Black Panther vs. Deadpool, and More

Marvel Comics has officially revealed solicitations for its titles shipping this October.

In a month full of events, the biggest is likely Spider-Geddon, the sequel to Spider-Verse. The first two issues of the event miniseries release in October.

“Spider-Verse took the multitudes of Spider-Characters and put them all on the same stage and we’ve been playing with it ever since,” editor Nick Lowe said in a statement when the event was announced. “Spider-Geddon straps dynamite to that stage and blows it to smithereens. The most dangerous spider-villain ever, Morlun, and his family of Inheritors were trapped in the perfect prison at the end of Spider-Verse. But like in any super hero story, there’s always a way out and you won’t believe how these Spider-Eaters get out. But they’re out and they want revenge.”

The core Spider-Geddon will be accompanied by several tie-in series including Spider-Force, Spider-Girls, and Vault of Spiders. In addition, Marvel is also using Spider-Geddon as a launchpad for two new ongoing series. Spider-Gwen aka Ghost Spider stars the newly renamed fan-favorite and Superior Octopus continues the saga of the Superior Spider-Man by following Doctor Octopus’ adventures in his new body, a clone of Peter Parker.

Also continuing this month is Infinity Wars and the spinoff miniseries featured “warped” characters like Soldier Supreme, Iron Hammer, ArachKnight, and Weapon Hex.

Marvel Comics is also bringing back What If? The new one-shots each focus on a different character or group: Spider-Man, Punisher, X-Men, Thor, and Magik.

The X-Men’s greatest foes take center stage in X-Men Black, an event consisting of five one-shots, each one focusing on a different villain. Those villains include Magneto, Emma Forst, Mojo, Juggernaut, and Mystique. Each issue also includes one chapter in a story about Apocalypse that will span across all five issues.

Also in October: Black Panther vs. Deadpool begins, The Return of Wolverine continues, and Marvel Zombie debuts. Keep reading to learn more!

Spider-Geddon #1 (of 5)

SPIDER-GEDDON #1 (OF 5)

CHRISTOS GAGE with DAN SLOTT (W) • JORGE MOLINA (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY IN-HYUK LEE (1 OF 5)

REVENGE OF THE SPIDER-VERSE!

Back in 2014, SPIDER-VERSE brought every Spider-Man ever together. This event spinning out of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #800 has Christos Gage and Dan Slott teaming up to destroy them all. The Inheritors have somehow gotten out of their radioactive prison planet and made their way to the Marvel Universe. It’s going to take a whole Spider-Army to keep them from TAKING IT ALL! Starring Spider-Man, Doctor Octopus, Spider-Gwen, Miles Morales, Spider-Woman, the Spider-Man from the anticipated video game and, well, every Spider-Man and Spider-Woman ever, including some brand-new ones! With Jorge Molina on art, the END OF ALL SPIDERS never looked so good!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Spider-Geddon #2 (of 5)

SPIDER-GEDDON #2 (OF 5)

CHRISTOS GAGE with DAN SLOTT (W) • JORGE MOLINA (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY IN-HYUK LEE (1 OF 5)

The Inheritors have made landfall and have drawn first blood. Now the Spiders have to gather their army and start their missions. But can it possibly be enough for an incredibly powerful family that eat Spider-People?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Spider-Force #1 (of 3)

SPIDER-FORCE #1 (of 3)

Christopher Priest (W)

PAULO SIQUIERA (A)

Cover by SHANE DAVIS

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BENJAMIN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

A SPIDER-GEDDON TIE IN!

The deadliest mission in all of SPIDER-GEDDON has come up and Kaine has stepped forward for what he’s sure will be a suicide mission. But he can’t do it alone and Jessica Drew, A.K.A. Spider-Woman has signed on to help, but has Kaine told her the whole truth? With Ashley Barton, from the OLD MAN LOGAN universe, and two new characters (Astro-Spider and Spider-Kid), Kaine’s team is complete and their first mission may be their last!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Vault of Spider #1 (of 2)

VAULT OF SPIDERS #1 (of 2)

CULLEN BUNN,

JED MACKAY AND MORE! (W)

JAVIER PULIDO, SHELDON VELLA

AND MORE! (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Variant Cover by MARCOS MARTIN

A SPIDER-GEDDON TIE IN!

• Only a Spider-Army can stop the end of the Multiverse!

• Meet Web-Slinger, the Spider-Man from the Wild West, in an unforgettable story by CULLEN BUNN (X-MEN BLUE) and JAVIER PULIDO (SHE-HULK).

• He is the Emissary from Hell, he is SUPAIDAMAN! The Spider-Man from the live-action SPIDER-MAN show that aired in Japan in the 1970s is back in comics form in an insane story by JED MACKAY (EDGE OF SPIDER-GEDDON) and SHELDON VELLA (DEADPOOL, SPIDER-VERSE).

• And that’s just a glimpse into the VAULT OF SPIDERS!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Spider-Girls #1 (of 3)

SPIDER-GIRLS #1 (of 3)

JODY HOUSER (W) • ANDRES GENOLET (A)

Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

VARIANT COVER BY AMY REEDER

VARIANT COVER BY JEFF DEKAL

A SPIDER-GEDDON TIE IN!

• MAY “MAYDAY” PARKER, the original SPIDER-GIRL, ANYA CORAZON, the Prime Universe SPIDER-GIRL, and ANNIE MAY PARKER, A.K.A. SPIDERLING — together for the first time!

• May will do anything to protect her brother from the Inheritors, and Anya’s knowledge of the mystical Spider-Totems could save the day.

• But how does Annie fit in? And what chance do three girls have against ageless universal forces?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Spider-Gwen aka Ghost Spider #1

SPIDER-GWEN A.K.A. GHOST SPIDER #1

Seanan McGuire (W) • ROSI KÄMPE (A)

Cover by Bengal

VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

VARIANT COVER BY JEE HYUNG

MARVEL BATTLE LINES VARIANT COVER BY JONG-JU KIM

VARIANT COVER BY ANDREW ROBINSON

VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO RIVERA

ANIMATION VARIANT ALSO AVAILABLE

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

A SPIDER-GEDDON TIE IN!

• What? You thought we were done with Gwen Stacy after the first two landmark volumes of her series?! GET OUTTA HERE.

• It’s a whole new spin on Gwen and her world of Earth-65, brought to you by none other than SEANAN MCGUIRE & ROSI KÄMPE!

• We pick up with Gwen right where we left her – fighting crime through her home reality, unaware that it sits on the precipice of interdimensional calamity! Someone’s gonna be late to band practice…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man #311

PETER PARKER: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #311

SEAN RYAN (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A)

Cover by PHILIP TAN

SPIDER-GEDDON TIE-IN!

• Few Spider-Villains fill Peter Parker with fear at the mere mention of their name. Morlun is one that gets Peter quaking.

• The Inheritors are back, and Morlun has set his sights on Peter Parker and Peter Parker alone and will not rest until he’s destroyed the one Spider who has ever bested him.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Superior Octopus #1

SUPERIOR OCTOPUS #1

CHRISTOS GAGE (W) • MIKE HAWTHORNE(A)

Cover by TRAVIS CHAREST

VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

MARVEL BATTLE LINES VARIANT COVER BY SUJIN JO

DOC OCK-TOBER STARTS HERE IN THIS SPIDER-GEDDON TIE IN!

• Doc Ock has set up shop as San Francisco’s protector, but you won’t believe his methods.

• Some of Otto Octavius’s new super hero strategies may make Spider-Man regret letting him free, but the good doctor swears that he’s the SUPERIOR OCTOPUS!

• Chistos Gage (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN) and Mike Hawthorne (Deadpool) will change the way you look at super hero comics.

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

Avengers Halloween Special #1

AVENGERS HALLOWEEN SPECIAL #1

Gerry Duggan, The Soska Sisters, Jay Baruchel, Robbie Thompson & Rob Fee (W)

Juanan Ramirez, Jonas Scharf, Eoin Marron & Bob Quinn (A)

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Variant cover by GERARDO ZAFFINO

TRICK OR TREAT, TRUE BELIEVERS!

PLUS! Spooky stories starring the X-Men & Doctor Doom!

Epic thrills and ghastly horror awaits in these all-new twisted tales! Spanning the breadth of the Marvel Universe, through the macabre lens of a murderer’s row of writers and artists assembled here, see your favorite heroes and villains as you’ve never seen them before!

Also including the Marvel Comics writing debut of Jay Baruchel (This is the End; Goon)!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Shuri #1

SHURI #1

NNEDI OKORAFOR (W) • LEONARDO ROMERO (A)

Cover by SAM SPRATT

Variant Cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY TRAVIS CHAREST

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

TEASER VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

FOLLOWING IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF THE BLACK PANTHER!

The world fell in love with her in the movie. Now, the Black Panther’s techno-genius sister launches her own adventures — written by best-selling Afrofuturist author Nnedi Okorafor and drawn by Eisner-nominated artist Leonardo Romero!

The Black Panther has disappeared, lost on a mission in space. And in his absence, everyone’s looking at the next in line for the throne. But Shuri is happiest in a lab, surrounded by gadgets of her own creation. She’d rather be testing gauntlets than throwing them. But a nation without a leader is a vulnerable one — and Shuri may have to choose between Wakanda’s welfare and her own.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Infinity Wars #4 (of 6)

INFINITY WARS #4 (of 6)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • MIKE DEODATO JR. (A/C)

Variant Cover by RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

Marvel Battle Lines Variant Cover by MAXX LIM

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRON (4 OF 6)

Requiem is victorious. Infinity has been warped. Reality only has one hope.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Infinity Wars: Sleepwalker #1 & #2 (of 4)

INFINITY WARS: SLEEPWALKER #1 & #2 (of 4)

CHRIS SIMS & CHAD BOWERS (W) • TODD NAUCK (A/C)

Deep in the mind of man, in the ephemeral land of dreams, he lurks! The Sleepwalker — a guardian of the Mindscape, a realm threatened by the disruptive power of the Infinity Stones! But when all of reality becomes warped in INFINITY WARS, can Sleepwalker find the help he needs to save us all?

32 PGS (EACH)./Rated T+ …$3.99 (EACH)

Infinity Wars: Arachknight #1 (of 2)

INFINITY WARS: ARACHKNIGHT #1 (of 2)

MAX BEMIS (W) • ALÉ GARZA (A)

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Design Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Connecting Variant Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Chosen as the Avatar of the Spider-Totem, Peter Parker is the dark guardian of destiny doing the bidding of the great weaver of fate…

a role that has shattered his mind into multiple personas: a tech genius, a photographer, a teacher…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Infinity Wars: Iron Hammer #2 (of 2)

INFINITY WARS:

IRON HAMMER #2

(of 2)

AL EWING (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

THE RAGNARMOROK WARS!

Stark Odinson may have forged his own astonishing armor and become Iron Hammer…but is even that enough when Madame Hela, masked queen of Hel, comes for him?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Infinity Wars: Super Soldier #2 (of 2)

INFINITY WARS:

SOLDIER SUPREME

#2 (of 2)

GERRY DUGGAN (W)

ADAM KUBERT (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Trapped outside time in the Dark Dimension since the days of World War II, the Soldier Supreme returns, a mage out of time, to find a world unlike any he has ever known!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Infinity Wars: Weapon Hex #1 (of 2)

INFINITY WARS: WEAPON HEX #1 (of 2)

BEN ACKER & BEN BLACKER (W) • GERARDO SANDOVAL (A)

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Design Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Connecting Variant Cover by ADAM KUBERT

In a dark weapons program breeding subjects specifically for magic use, the 23rd attempt, now called Wanda, was finally able to connect to violent magics – making her one of the deadliest people on the planet!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Return of Wolverine #2 (of 5)

RETURN OF WOLVERINE #2 (of 5)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • STEVE MCNIVEN (A/C)

Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

REMASTERED VARIANT COVER BY TBA

B&W REMASTERED VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• Logan is alive again — let’s see if he can stay that way!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

The Unstoppable Wasp #1 (of 5)

THE UNSTOPPABLE WASP #1 (OF 5)

JEREMY WHITLEY(W) • GURIHIRU (A/C)

VARIANT COVER by BEN CALDWELL

VARIANT COVER by YASMINE PUTRI

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND!

• Nadia Van Dyne, A.K.A. the UNSTOPPABLE WASP, and her team of girl scientists are back! With the backing of the original Wasp, Janet Van Dyne, there’s no problem the Agents of G.I.R.L. can’t solve!

• But they’re not the only acronym-toting science organization out there, and when A.I.M. strikes, Nadia and the ladies of Genius In action Research Labs answer the call.

• But who is A.I.M.’s new super-powered lieutenant, and how do they know Nadia? And what does A.I.M.’s plan have to do with Nadia’s father, Hank Pym?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Shatterstar #1 (of 5)

SHATTERSTAR #1 (OF 5)

TIM SEELEY (W) • CARLOS VILLA (A)

Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

A gladiator, a warrior, a hero…the man called Shatterstar has been many things, but one thing he’s always been is deadly. He’s not a man you want to cross or you’ll learn that fact all too well. Walk back into the darkness with Shatterstar.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Black Panther vs. Deadpool #1 (of 5)

BLACK PANTHER VS. DEADPOOL #1 (of 5)

DANIEL KIBBLESMITH (W) • RICARDO López ORTIZ (A)

Cover by Ryan Benjamin

Variant Cover by Cully Hamner

VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

VIBRANIUM BULLETS AND REGROWING LIMBS – EVERYTHING YOU WANT FROM A COMIC IS HERE!

Deadpool’s teamed up with, taken down or taken a beating from just about every hero in the Marvel Universe. And no way is the Black Panther going to miss out on his turn. From Late Show writer Daniel Kibblesmith comes a hilarious romp through Wakanda as Deadpool goes on the hunt for the world’s most valuable resource: Vibranium! When a beloved figure of the Marvel Universe becomes collateral damage in a fight between Deadpool and the Wrecker, the heroic Deadpool sets out to obtain a fragment of Vibranium that could save the victim’s life. But his unconventional methods — ranging from poaching to dismemberment — don’t sit well with the King of Wakanda, and Deadpool’s about to learn that you don’t bring a sword to a claw fight!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-Men Black – Magneto #1

X-MEN BLACK – MAGNETO #1

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W) • Dalibor Talajic (A)

Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

MUGSHOT variant by Salvador Larroca

MAGNETO IS BACK!

…and so is Chris Claremont! For years, Magneto has done everything he can to achieve his goals for mutant domination. But now Magneto has declared that enough is enough. So what revolutionary plan does Magneto have that will change the face of mutantkind? And will anyone be able to stop him? Will anyone want to? PLUS: Includes Part 1 of X-MEN BLACK: APOCALYPSE the back up story by Zac Thompson, Lonnie Nadler, and Geraldo Borge!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-Men Black – Mojo #1

X-MEN BLACK – MOJO #1

SCOTT AUKERMAN (W) • NICK BRADSHAW (A)

Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

MUGSHOT variant by Salvador Larroca

THE SPINELESS SHOWMAN TAKES CENTER STAGE!

That’s right — that most successful producer ever to pack the cross-time airwaves, the man himself, MOJO, has yet another plan in place the boost his ratings at the X-Men’s expense! And I’m sure he would say it’s THE MOST IMPORTANT COMIC BOOK YOU’LL EVER READ!

PLUS: Part 2 of X-MEN BLACK: APOCALYPSE!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-Men Black – Mystique #1

X-MEN BLACK – MYSTIQUE #1

SEANAN MCGUIRE (W) • MARCO FAILLA (A)

Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

MUGSHOT variant by Salvador Larroca

THAT’S SO RAVEN!

What’s a day in the life for Raven Darkholme, A.K.A. Mystique? Brutal kills, revenge-fueled chills, seductive thrills…and that’s all before breakfast! Award-winning author Seanan McGuire (X-MEN GOLD ANNUAL #2) and rising star Marco Failla take Marvel’s multifaceted mutant murderess for a spin! PLUS: Part 3 of X-MEN BLACK: APOCALYPSE!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-Men Black – Juggernaut #1

X-MEN BLACK – JUGGERNAUT #1

ROBBIE THOMPSON (W) • SHAWN CRYSTAL (A)

Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

MUGSHOT variant by Salvador Larroca

Nothing can stop the Juggernaut…

…until now. What has finally stopped Cain Marko in his tracks? You’ll have to see to believe, but we can promise you it’s gonna involve nothing but punching for the Juggernaut! PLUS: Part 4 of X-MEN BLACK: APOCALYPSE!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-Men Black – Emma Frost #1

X-MEN BLACK – EMMA FROST #1

Leah Williams (W) • CHRIS BACHALO (A)

Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

MUGSHOT variant by Salvador Larroca

THE DIAMOND DIVA STRIKES BACK!

Before she was an X-Man, Emma Frost was White Queen of the Hellfire Club where she labored under the yolk of Sebastian Shaw, the Black King. Now she sets her sights on the club, determined to tear down the organization that wronged her…if she can convince the X-Men to help out. PLUS: Part 5 of X-MEN BLACK: APOCALYPSE!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

What If? Magik #1

WHAT IF? MAGIK #1

LEAH WILLIAMS (W)

FILIPE ANDRADE (A)

COVER BY JEFF DEKAL

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER

BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Before she was Magik, Illyana Rasputin was just a kid whom Limbo chewed up and spit out seven years older. So it’s no surprise that, at 15, she wants nothing to do with the X-Men…nothing to do with the New Mutants…and nothing to do with her own powers. It’s not even surprising that she runs away… but where — and who — she ends up? Well, that’s something you’ve never seen before.

32 PGS./ONE SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

What If? X-Men #1

WHAT IF? X-MEN #1

BRYAN EDWARD HILL (W)

NEIL EDWARDS &

GIANNIS MILONOGIANNIS (A)

Cover by RAHZZAH

Action Figure Variant by

JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

From the publisher that gave you OLD MAN LOGAN and HOUSE OF M… The X-Men as you never imagined! Welcome to the EXE/scape, a digital wonderland of business and pleasure accessible to anyone with the social (or monetary) capital for the bio-mods needed to log in… Or you can bypass all of that by being born carrying an .EXE/gene! But circumventing the login regulations is exactly what got the likes of Charles Xavier and his .EXE/men banned and driven underground in the first place… Free-roamers u/Domino and u/Cable have taken every dirty job there is on the ‘scape, but when a simple data scrubbing job turns bad, the life of bio-mod magnate Erik Lehnsherr hangs in the balance, and with it, their very society… It’s a whole new world of X-Men by Bryan Edward Hill (Detective Comics), Neil Edwards (Justice League) and Giannis Milonogiannis (Ghost in the Shell: Global Neural Network)!

32 PGS./ONE SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

What If? Thor #1

WHAT IF? THOR #1

Ethan Sacks (W) • Michele Bandini (A)

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

When young THOR’S father falls to the King of Giants, his life is forever changed. He’s ripped from Asgard to be raised in a world of persistent winter, learning the brutal way of life in Jotenheim. But what happens when the runt of the giants, LOKI, is under the shadow of his new step-brother?

32 PGS./ONE SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

What If? Ghost Rider #1

WHAT IF: GHOST RIDER #1

SEBASTIAN GIRNER (W) • CASPAR WIJNGAARD (A)

Cover by ALEKSI BRICLOT

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

You’ve only heard whispers of this real-world/Marvel Universe crossover until now, when moral decline and budgetary shortfalls have combined to lower our lawyers’ resistance! Sebastian Girner (Shirtless Bear-Fighter, Scales & Scoundrels) and Caspar Wijngaard (Angelic, Limbo, DOCTOR APHRA ANNUAL #2) recklessly bring you the tale of the first and only true Nordic black metal band to visit the Marvel Universe through the INSANITY of likeness release waivers! What role does GHOST RIDER Robbie Reyes play, and will YOUR MIND survive the BRUTALITY?!

32 PGS./ONE SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

What If? Spider-Man #1

WHAT IF? SPIDER-MAN #1

GERRY CONWAY (W) • Diego Olortegui (A)

Cover by PATCH ZIRCHER

Action Figure Variant Cover by John Tyler Christopher

• What if Peter Parker wasn’t the one bitten by the radioactive spider?

• What if the person who got bit was someone who didn’t live by the mantra of “with great power comes great responsibility”?

• What if that person was an egotistical bully who was only interested in taking care of himself?

• What if…FLASH THOMPSON became Spider-Man?

32 PGS./ONE SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

What If? The Punisher #1

WHAT IF? THE PUNISHER #1

CARL POTTS (W) • JUANAN RAMIREZ (A)

Cover by CHRISTOPHER STEVENS

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

WITH GREAT POWER…

When Peter Parker’s Uncle Ben is ruthlessly killed by a burglar Peter let escape, he vows to never let the same fate befall another innocent bystander. From then on, he stands as a figure of cold retribution. Criminals beware – the guilty caught in this spider’s web will be PUNISHED.

But will Parker stand triumphant…or shattered by this twist of fate?

The friendly neighborhood takes a different turn in this WHAT IF? adventure, positing a very different sense of responsibility for the man who will be known as THE PUNISHER, as his battles against villains like the GREEN GOBLIN take a new path!

32 PGS./ONE SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

Marvel Zombie #1

MARVEL ZOMBIE #1

W. MAXWELL PRINCE (W) • STEFANO RAEFFELE (A)

COVER BY JUAN FERREYRA

VARIANT COVER BY In-Hyuk Lee

NEW FROM THE HOUSE OF IDEAS! MARVEL ZOMBIES IS BACK…WITH A TWIST!

Years after an incurable zombie virus ravaged the world, a small colony of survivors is protected by the Marvel U’s few remaining heroes, including Spider-Man, Daredevil and the Falcon. But when their last chance at salvation arrives, will they be willing to sacrifice their own humanity in the process? From the twisted minds of ICE CREAM MAN writer W. Maxwell Prince and Stefano Raffaele (Generations: Hawkeye) comes the next macabre obsession for fans of The Walking Dead and The Road!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99