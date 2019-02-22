Marvel Announces Spider-Ham Will Star in ‘Amazing Spider-Man Annual’

Spider-Man’s going to have some help in Marvel’s Amazing Spider-Man Annual, and that help will come from none other than the amazing Spider-Ham.

The beloved character will be the headlining star in the upcoming Amazing Spider-Man Annual from Jason Latour according to Marvel’s ComicsPRO announcements today, and now we’ve got our first look at the big issue, which boasts an amazing cover by artist David Lafuente. As you can see in the images below, it looks like Spider-Ham will be taking on several villains in the issue, including Eelectro, Buzzard, Green Gobbler, Mysteriape, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel provided not only the fully colored cover, but also the inks, and you can check out both images below:

As for the actual plot of the Annual, we aren’t sure about that yet, but we do know the book is launching in June.

This is the perfect time for a book like this, as Sony’s critically acclaimed Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse brought the character of Spider-Ham to a whole new audience. Expertly brought to life by John Mulaney, the character proved quite popular after the film, and producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord would love to work with the character more in the future.

“I’d love to see a string of Spider-Ham shorts,” Miller told ComicBook.com. “I just want to see Spider-Ham’s shorts,” Lord joked. “I want to spin off the Spider-Ham cinematic television universe.”

It turns out though that fans will get even more Spider-Ham sooner than that, as the Into The Spider-Verse home video will feature a short film called “Caught in a Ham.” Mulaney will be reprising his role from the film as Peter Porker, swinging around the city and trying to protect the citizens while enjoying things like… hot dogs, though as Miller revealed, they are made of human meat in his world, so it’s not like he’s a cannibal. Geez, get your mind out of the gutter!

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is due out digitally February 26th followed by the home media release on March 19th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the first reactions to Captain Marvel, mourning the loss of Marvel shows on Netflix, the return of Wolverine, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!