Concept Art for Disney California Adventure Park’s Spider-Man Attraction Surfaces

Concept art from Disney California Adventure Park’s in-the-works Marvel-themed expansion offers guests their first look at the planned Spider-Man attraction rumored to replace the show building once occupied by A Bug’s Life-inspired 4D experience It’s Tough to be a Bug.

The concept art, debuted in a new piece by The New York Times, re-imagines the since-shuttered area that until recently belonged to A Bug’s Land, located adjacent to Cars Land.

Now under construction at the Anaheim, California theme park, the Marvel-inspired land will see attractions inspired by the Avengers and Spider-Man join Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!, Disney’s premiere Marvel ride that debuted in May 2017.

Disney previously filed a patent for a “track-based swing ride” system with a pendulum arm that will provide passengers with “a unique swinging ride experience,” originally designed to recreate “an experience similar to what it would feel like to be with Tarzan… or with Spider-Man or a similar character swinging on webs between buildings as you move down streets of a city.”

Rumors have since emerged Walt Disney Imagineering is eyeing an interactive shooter-based attraction similar to Disney California Adventure Park’s Toy Story Midway Mania, the ride anchored in the Pixar Pier boardwalk area of the park that sees guests don 3D glasses and take aim at targets alongside their favorite Toy Story characters.

Whispers suggests guests would utilize Spider-Man’s web-shooters to fire webs at screens as the ride vehicle engages in a “swinging sensation,” akin to the superhero’s web-swinging through New York City’s skyscrapers.

Disney formally announced the new land earlier this year.

Opening in 2020, the superhero land will bring Spider-Man and the Avengers to Disneyland’s sister park, which has hosted character encounters with Captain America, Black Panther and his Dora Milaje, Thor and Loki, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and soon Captain Marvel.

Disney Parks has also yet to reveal an official name for its Marvel project, referring to it only as a “Super Hero-themed land” because of a pre-existing deal with rival Universal Studios that prevents Disney from using the word “Marvel” in its name.

Other Marvel projects, including a new attraction starring Iron Man and the first-ever ride centered around superhero duo Ant-Man and the Wasp, are being developed at Disney’s international parks, to debut at Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland, respectively. The Walt Disney World Resort is now readying a first-of-its-kind Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster to debut at Epcot as part of its 50th anniversary celebration in 2021.

Disneyland Resort’s Disney California Adventure Park will debut its Marvel-inspired expansion and the West Coast’s first Spider-Man attraction in 2020.