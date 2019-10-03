Marvel Reveals How Spider-Man’s Spider-Sense Works

This year has been a wild ride for Spider-Man in the movies and the comics as he’s had to grapple with a number of different challenges. Spider-verse #1 shifts the spot to Miles Morales as he finds out some facts about his Spider-Sense and how it connects him to the other versions of the hero. Now, the former Ultimate Spider-Man has enjoyed some time in the sun in recent years due to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the Spider-Man PS4 game. But, now some of the threads connecting all the versions of Spider-Man make a lot more sense.

At the beginning of the issue, Morales is whisked away by a mysterious entity calling itself Spider-Zero. Now, right before he’s pulled away through a series of very entertaining parallel universes, he realizes his Spider-Sense is how Spider-Zero is communicating with him. The distant entity explains that the Web of Life and Destiny binds all the versions of Spider-Man. The Spider-Sense itself is an arachnofrequency that actually ends up being unique to every version.

This is something that Madame Web has gestured towards before in her interactions with Peter Parker. But, the breakdown of the arachnofrequency as a unique energy signature is definitely new for the characters. It also gives Spider-Zero a sort of GPS and avenue to easily summon different versions of the hero to battle the oncoming threat in Spider-Verse.

Peter Parker showcased the ability in the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in Avengers: Infinity War as his hair stood on end when Thanos’ forces came to Earth. The ability would make another appearance near the end of the film after Thanos completes the snap and Parker talks to Tony Star before succumbing to the effect. The directors actually talked about this moment a lot as fans had theorized that the ability was the reason Spider-Man lasted so much longer after The Snap.

Spider-Verse‘s version of the ability makes a ton of sense as the lifeforce of a character is directly tied to that alert system. The result is one of those nice moments where more mystical explanations for phenomena and scientific classifications meet soundly in the middle. Still, Miles Morales might want to keep his wits about him as the last trip through the Spider-Verse in the comics ended with a lot of fallen Spider-Men. Hopefully, he starts to build out a team to help in issue #2 because he’s going to need all the help he can get.