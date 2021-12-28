Marvel Fans Remember Stan Lee on What Would Have Been His 99th Birthday

Marvel Comics fans are celebrating Stan Lee on what would have been his 99th Birthday. As with most celebrities, social media users are more than ready to reminisce about their favorites when the opportunity presents itself. In the case of Lee, he’s had his fingerprints all over the Marvel landscape. Even fans who mostly came to know him through those Marvel Cinematic Universe cameos enjoyed seeing him. Jack Kirby, John Romita Sr., Steve Ditko, and more creators helped mold Marvel Comics into the powerhouse it is today. Lee’s gifts for self-promotion and media-savvy also helped the brand in unfathomable ways. November 2018 was really sad for a lot of fans as The Man passed away, but the appreciation has continued to grow over time. Now, you can check out some of the best tributes down below.

Comicbook.com’s Russ Burlingame actually reviewed True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee this year. If you wanted to learn more about the man, that book would be a great place to start.

“For hardcore comics fans, many of the stories told in the book will be fairly familiar, whether it’s arguments with Jack Kirby over credit for various creations, or the creative and financial differences that forced Steve Ditko out the door. To the average American, though, there’s some really revelatory stuff even in those more well-trod tales,” Burlingame wrote. “There are more than half a dozen Stan Lee biographies out there, but they have primarily focused on telling the story of Stan’s life primarily based on Stan’s own recollections — they’re his version of events. Riesman endeavors to tell a clear-eyed, less-mythologized version of Stan’s story, in doing so, he makes Lee far more human, and as a result more compelling.”

What’s your favorite Stan Lee creation? Let us know down in the comments!

