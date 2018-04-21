Fan Edits Together Every Stan Lee Burn On DC Comics

YouTube user AB Network has compiled a video showcasing Stan Lee‘s “digs” at DC: the distinguished competition.

The once editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics and iconic comic book co-creator behind Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Hulk, the Avengers, and more, Stan Lee and the House of Ideas have long had a friendly rivalry with competitor DC Comics, home of top-tier comic book characters Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman.

Lee took issue with DC’s Man of Steel, telling audiences, “When Superman flies, he has no visible means of propulsion.”

“He just goes like this,” Lee says, striking a Superman pose, “and flies. They said he was able to leap over tall buildings with a single bound, they never said he could fly with no means of propulsion!”

When it came to creating Asgardian Avenger Thor, Lee says, he aimed to explain the hows and whys of Thor’s ability for flight by way of Mjolnir:

“I wanted Thor to be able to fly. So I found the most scientific method you could find,” Lee says.

“He takes his hammer, which is fastened to his wrist by a leather thong, and he twirls the hammer as fast as a propeller, and then he lets go. Well, the hammer goes flying, he’s attached to it, he goes flying!”

A smiley Lee added one last cheeky burn: “That shows you the difference between a company that cares!”

“People often ask me which of the DC characters would I have liked to have written, and it really doesn’t matter to me, because I like writing anything,” Lee says in another interview.

“I think if I had done Superman, I would have done him differently. I would have made him more vulnerable. I think the idea of being able to do anything makes you a little uninteresting.”

Asked who he would pick if he had to trade one of his beloved co-creations with a DC character, Lee jokingly balks at the idea.

“Trade one of the Marvel characters, one of the ones I helped to create, with, excuse me, the DC characters?” Lee says, feigning disgust. “I think we better just forget that question before I become very insulted!”

Speaking of DC’s cache of characters, Lee admits, “some of them are great, I wish I had created them, but there’s no way I would trade mine for theirs!”

Lee speaks of his old comic book colleague and friend, Bob Kane, co-creator of Batman, saying of the Dark Knight: “Batman is a good idea.”

More recently, Lee floated the idea of popping up in DC’s movies to help pad their box office numbers:

“The Marvel movies are the biggest money-making movies of all. You know it’s funny, I keep thinking DC could probably make a lot more money with Superman and Batman if they announced that I have a cameo,” Lee jokes.

“People wouldn’t believe it, they’d have to go to the theater and see it!”

Lee will make his next cameo appearance in Avengers: Infinity War, in theaters April 27.

