Marvel Star Karen Gillan Reveals Words of Advice Stan Lee Gave Her

It has been just over a month since the world lost comic book icon, Stan Lee. With Marvel films constantly coming out and/or being promoted, Lee’s impact will not soon be forgotten.

Many of the actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been asked about Lee in recent interviews, the latest being Karen Gillan, who is best known for playing Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy films and Avengers: Infinity War.

During an interview with People, Gillan talked about meeting Lee for the first time.

“I was fortunate enough to meet him while I was dressed as Nebula,” she explained, “which was pretty cool to be, you know, embodying one of his creations.” Can you imagine meeting someone so legendary under those circumstances? Incredible.

“He told me to go an knock ’em dead when I went to do a fight sequence,” she added, “it just felt really cool to receive that from him.”

When Lee passed, Gillan took to Instagram to share some love for the man behind her character.

“RIP Stan. Thank you for your brilliance,” she wrote.

The actress will be fielding Marvel questions for a while considering Avengers: Endgame is hitting theaters in April. Nebula was one of the few survivors of the Thanos snap in Infinity War, and considering she was one of the heroes to make an appearance in the first Endgame trailer, we expect she’ll be playing an important role in the film.

In addition to her big Marvel moments, Gillan made her feature film directorial debut this year with The Party’s Just Beginning. Not only did she write and star in her own movie, but the production took her back to her hometown of Inverness, Scotland. You can stream the film now on iTunes.

Gillan will also be reprising her role of Martha next year in the untitled Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel alongside Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black. You can also hear her lending her voice to the upcoming animation films Spies in Disguise and Call of the Wind.

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26, 2019, and Jumanji 3 will be released on December 13, 2019.