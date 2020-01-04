Marvel Star Simu Liu Asks Out Sharon Stone After She Posts About Dating App

Earlier this week, actor Sharon Stone went viral for having a mishap on the dating app, Bumble. The star known for films such as Basic Instinct and Casino was blocked from the app after fellow users reported her as a fake account. Stone took to Twitter to try to resolve the issue and it became a trending topic on Twitter. Another star, Simu Liu, the actor who will soon be playing the titular role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, decided to shoot his shot and try to score a date with Stone. Here’s the initial interaction between Stone and Bumble:

There can only be one 👑 Stone. Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true. We’ve made sure that you won’t be blocked again. We hope that everyone in our community takes a sec to verify their profiles. (Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct gets a pass today!) — Bumble (@bumble) December 30, 2019

Here’s where Liu decided to join in on the conversation:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hey, I don’t have bumble but uh… what are you doing like six months from now? — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) December 30, 2019

Stone didn’t reply to the actor’s request, but maybe she’ll change her mind after she sees him kicking butt on the big screen as a Marvel hero.

In the comics, Shang-Chi is raised to become a deadly assassin, and his life gets turned upside down when he discovers nefarious details about his father. Shang-Chi then sets out to right his father’s wrongs, becoming Marvel’s “Master of Kung Fu” and serves as a member of Heroes for Hire and the Avengers.

The film will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, The Glass Castle) on a script by Wonder Woman 1984’s David Callaham. Awkwafina and Tony Chiu-Wai Leung have also been confirmed for the film, with the latter playing The Mandarin.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.