Marvel Studios Adds New Hero To Opening Logo

Marvel Studios has officially unveiled their latest big screen offering with Thor: Love and Thunder, and the film is definitely filled with laughs. Although, the reactions have been pretty mixed, those who have watched the film are finding things that they like about the production. The studio is known for their opening logo and since the Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding with all-new heroes, like Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, they usually add them. Now, it seems that the studio has added their newest hero to their opening.

An eagle-eyed fan who went to see Thor: Love and Thunder this weekend spotted that the Marvel Studios logo had a new addition: Ms. Marvel. Ms. Marvel premiered on Disney+ last month and has since become the highest rated MCU series on the streaming service. The series will air its season finale next week that is sure to culminate everything we've seen so far as well as give Kamala Khan her superhero suit. You can check out the new opening below.

#MsMarvel appears in the new Marvel Studios logo for #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/yDxSFSswGh — AVATAR OF SCARLET WITCH (@QUEENSCARLETWI1) July 7, 2022

Ms. Marvel has been setting the tone for how Marvel Studios series on the streaming service should turn out. The series will somehow set up the character to be a major component for the future of the MCU. Iman Vellani will return as Kamala Khan in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, and it looks like there will be some sort of set-up for that before the season finale airs. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ms. Marvel Head Writer Bisha K Ali revealed how the series will get the titular hero ready for her big screen debut.

"At the point we started up the Ms. Marvel writers' room, we already knew going in that The Marvels was going to happen and that Ms. Marvel was going to be part of it," Ali told the trade. What I didn't know — and still don't — is what's going to happen in that movie, but I have some guesses… So I was very aware that we would get a teenage girl in Jersey City, without powers, and we would have to get her ready for whatever is going to happen in that movie. So I was very aware of that connectivity, and by the time they got moving in earnest on that feature, most of our scripts had been written. So, they had read all of our scripts, and they knew what was going to happen to her. They had all of that in mind as they were going into their movie, but I would love to know what happens in their story."

Here's how Disney+ describes the series: "Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

The series is being directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. The series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Rish Shah as Kansan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohamed Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer and Aramis Knight as Kareem aka Red Dagger. The first five episodes of Ms. Marvel is exclusively streaming on Disney+!

What do you think about the new Marvel Studios opening? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!