Marvel Studios Announces Infinity Saga Concert Experience

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently deep in its “Multiverse Saga,” but many fans of the franchise long for the days of the “Infinity Saga,” which started with Iron Man in 2008 and came to an end with Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far Way Home in 2019. This week, Marvel Studios and Disney Concerts announced a new event that will surely excite any Marvel fan. It was revealed that the Infinity Saga Concert Experience is happening in Los Angeles on August 31st.

“The global premiere of Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience will be here August 30th and 31st! Don’t miss the chance to witness an epic on-screen cinematic journey, live in concert with Gustavo Dudamel conducting the Los Angeles Philharmonic! Get your tickets today!” Marvel Studios and Disney Concerts shared on Instagram. Now, many fans are hoping this will lead to a tour, but only the Los Angeles date as been confirmed. You can check out the post below:

Deadpool & Wolverine‘s Tracklist:

Deadpool & Wolverine vinyl

If Marvel-releated music is your thing, you’re in luck, because the Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack is now available to buy on vinyl. While the vinyl is filled with fan-favorites ranging from *NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” to Avril Lavigne’s “I’m With You,” you will notice some bops featured in the film aren’t on the vinyl, including Madonna’s “Like a Prayer.” You can check out the tracklist below:

1. Only You (And You Alone) – Performed by The Platters

2. Bye Bye Bye – Performed by *NSYNC

3. Angel of The Morning – Performed by Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts

4. SLASH – Performed by Stray Kids

5. Glamorous – Performed by Fergie

6. Iris – Performed by The Goo Goo Dolls

7. The Power Of Love – Performed by Huey Lewis & The News

8. I’m a Ramblin’ Man – Performed by Waylon Jennings

9. You Belong To Me – Performed by Patsy Cline (Featuring – The Jordanaires)

10. The Lady In Red – Performed by Chris de Burgh

11. I’m with You – Performed by Avril Lavigne

12. The Greatest Show (From “The Greatest Showman”/Soundtrack Version) – Performed by Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, Zac Efron, Zendaya and The Greatest Showman Ensemble

13. You’re The One That I Want – Performed by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta

14. I’ll Be Seeing You – Performed by Jimmy Durante

15. Make Me Lose Control – Performed by Eric Carmen

16. You’re All I Need to Get By (with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra) – Performed by Aretha Franklin

17. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) – Performed by Green Day

18. LFG (Theme from “Deadpool & Wolverine”/Edit) – Performed by Rob Simonsen

Stay tuned for more updates about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can learn more about the Infinity Saga Concert here.