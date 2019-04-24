Marvel Studios Artist Reveals Captain Marvel Movie Design That Included Her Sash

Captain Marvel sported a modern take on her comic costume in Brie Larson‘s MCU debut, and while it was pretty close to the original design there was one thing missing for some comic book fans. That would be the red sash that Carol Danvers has sported since her Ms. Marvel days, and while it varies in style and length depending g on the artist in the comics, it’s become a trademark part of her look in some form. It was missing completely from the movie interpretation, but Marvel Studios artist Andy Park recently revealed a movie design of the suit that included it.

Park took to Instagram to share one of his concept designs for the movie suit, and at one point he did submit a version that included the red sash. As you can see in the image below the sash originates from her belt, and drapes down to right above her knee. It also skips the gold medallion that often accompanies it in the comics, and it looks pretty slick.

“See! I did try a sash option for Captain Marvel (& this is just one of many I attempted). For the record I fully support the directors decision not to have it for her solo debut film. Maybe in the future? 😉 #captainmarvel #hero #conceptart #characterdesign #costumedesign #illustration #그림 #캡틴마블 #그림스타그램 #일러스트 #marvel #marvelstudios #avengers #higherfurtherfaster”

As Park alludes to, Marvel decided to go without the sash for the movie, and honestly, the suit looks fantastic without it. I’ve always been partial to it in the books, so here’s hoping at some point we at least get a nod to it in the movies.

Captain Marvel didn’t end up needing the sash to make an impression at the box office though, as the movie has already brought in over $401 million domestically and added another $690 million overseas to bring in $1,091,460,397 billion worldwide. That puts the movie in the top 25 movies of all time and moves it ahead of films like The Dark Knight Rises, Toy Story 3, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Next Cap will appear in Avengers: Endgame, and you can check out the official description below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

