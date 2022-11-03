She-Hulk: New Marvel Studios Assembled Is Now Streaming on Disney+

The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law saw Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) leaving the show on Disney+ and entering an episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled in order to confront the writers about the direction of her story. Now, She-Hulk has an Assembled episode of her very own! The new documentary episode is now streaming on Disney+ and takes Marvel fans behind the scenes of the "lawyer show."

"All rise for the making of a new hero. 💚💪 Go behind the scenes with the cast and filmmakers in Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of #SheHulk: Attorney at Law, an Original special, now streaming on @DisneyPlus," Marvel shared on Instagram. You can check out a poster for the doc below:

Why Did She-Hulk Get a Happy Ending?

When Jen left her show on Disney+ and entered Marvel Studios: Assembled, she met with the Kevin Feige AI named K.E.V.I.N. After discussing the ending she deserved, Jen went back to a finale that saw the good guys prevailing and Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) having a nice meal with Jen and her family. In honor of the finale, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with the show's head writer, Jessica Gao, and she spoke about the importance of Jen's happy ending.

"Yeah, I mean, we put Jen through so much. You know, she's gone through so much," Gao explained. "Such a, like, tumultuous journey, and we love her so much that we want good things for her. We want her to be happy, and we want her... it was so hard ... watching this pers- this character, that we really considered our friend, you know? She's our bestie, and we want the best for our bestie. And, you know, when you watch someone struggle with all that, you just want everything to be okay, and ultimately, the show is supposed to be a good vibe, you know? So, what's a better vibe than a cookout with hottie Matt Murdock?"

Will Tatiana Maslany Play She-Hulk Again?

Marvel fans are eager to find out if She-Hulk will be getting a second season or if Maslany will be showing up again in another project. There are many places Jen could pop up, including World War Hulk, which hasn't been officially announced but was teased in the finale. Maslany recently spoke to TV Line about the series and was asked about her MCU future. Currently, she claims to know nothing about what's next, but we're all hoping that's a classic Marvel star lie.

"M-a-y-be," Maslany joked about her MCU return. "I don't know, actually. I wish I could like, pretend to be coy, and tease something, but I really, I have no idea."

Maslany isn't the only one who isn't sure what's next for She-Hulk. During Gao's interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, she addressed the possibility of a second season.

"I feel like this must be what it feels like for people who have had kids," Gao said. "This is how my favorite kids describe when they have their first baby and then everybody's like, are you going to have another kid? And they're like, I literally just gave birth. I'm in labor in delivery. I just gave birth. I'm still on a hospital bed. Give me a second. And that's how I feel right now."

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.