Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige Reveals When X-Men And Fantastic Four Work Starts

Looking ahead at the Marvel Cinematic Universe beyond Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has plenty of other priorities before planning for the Fox-owned characters which may or may not come to be at his disposal.

“It’s all about getting Infinity War finished and out, starting Captain Marvel, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Untitled Avengers, the next Spider-Man, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3,” Feige told EW. “These are the ones that are keeping us busy. When and how that deal with Fox finishes and comes together and we’re told, ‘Hey, now you can start working on it. Now you can start thinking about it,’ is when we’ll actually start thinking about it. I will say just the notion of having what, frankly, most other companies with [intellectual property] have all along, which is access to all of their characters, that would be fun.”

While the deal between Disney and Fox has not yet been finalized, the two entertainment juggernauts agreed to a $52.4 billion deal in December 2017. If approved, Disney will regain the rights to the Fantastic Four and X-Men characters as well as other properties such as Alien and Avatar.

As for the characters who will be continuing their journey, things will certainly be changing beyond the ensemble flick which might destroy the universe. “You start to think differently about how the characters are interacting, what character’s stories are coming to a close, and what character’s stories are only just beginning,” Feige said. “Those stories will continue. I think they’ll continue in surprisingly different and unexpected ways after these two Avengers films.”

An unprecedented cinematic journey 10 years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their superhero allies must be willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Anthony and Joe Russo direct the film, which is produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, and Stan Lee are executive producers. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.