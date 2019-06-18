Marvel Studios Has Already Launched Banners At San Diego Comic-Con

Marvel Studios is preparing for a big San Diego Comic-Con this year, and they’ve already kickstarted their campaign with new banners that fans can see across the city of San Diego. Courtesy of the SDCC Unofficial Blog, we’ve got a look at the new banners, which now there are several of. The first one that was spotted features the Avengers: Endgame poster on one side with the text “We Love You 3000” underneath, followed by the Comic-Con logo.

The other side of the banner features the text “Celebrating 50 Years of Popular Art”, and you can check out the poster in all its glory in the image below. The image was followed by the caption “ICYMI: Marvel Studios is invading #SDCC… with banners, at least! The Gaslamp and airport are getting spiffy new #SDCC 50 banners:”

That’s pretty cool on its own, but then the next day several more banners went up (via Cool San Diego Sights), which showed a host of banners around the city featuring the individual character posters instead of the group version. So far those include Captain America, Hulk, Black Widow, Iron Man, and Thor. We’re sure there will be more as the days go on, and we definitely want to see heroes like Rocket Raccoon, Captain Marvel, and Hawkeye get their due at some point.

ICYMI: Marvel Studios is invading #SDCC… with banners, at least! The Gaslamp and airport are getting spiffy new #SDCC 50 banners: https://t.co/T946dUUvZd — SDCC Unofficial Blog (@SD_Comic_Con) June 18, 2019

” target=”_blank”>one of its biggest competitors sitting this one out. Warner Bros, the studio that owns DC and is behind that section of films, won’t be making a Hall H presentation this year, so while there will still be plenty of DC Comics announcements coming, the DC Movie side of things will be quiet. Marvel typically saves big reveals these days for parent company Disney’s D23 conference, though if there was going to be a year to change that up a bit this one would be it.

Now, Warner Bros. will still have a big presence on the floor of the convention, they just won’t be doing a full presentation of footage from their anticipated films like Joker, Birds of Prey, and Wonder Woman 1984. As to why, it seems the Studio just won’t be ready to show off more about those projects by Comic-Con, so instead of focusing on those films they are pushing It: Chapter Two.

Are you excited for what Marvel has planned for Comic-Con? Let us know in the comments!