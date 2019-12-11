Marvel Studios Boss Kevin Feige Confirms Black Widow Will Shed “New Light” on Infinity War and Endgame

It was previously established (beyond the common sense conclusion) that the upcoming Black Widow movie will explore territory in the MCU timeline from a few years ago. Specifically the film will be set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War where it will fill in the gaps of Natasha’s story from that time while also answering questions about her past and introducing new characters. In a new interview though, Marvel’s Kevin Feige says that the movie will offer material that enhances the viewing of other Marvel Studios movies that feature Scarlett Johansson’s hero.

“We had this thought of exploring a little bit of her past that we hadn’t seen before and how that impacts the adventure she had between Civil War and Infinity War,” Feige told IGN. “And in fact, there are things that she does in Infinity War and Endgame that you’ll see in a new light once you see the Black Widow.”

One of those possible “new lights” that fans will see in the film has already been pointed out thanks to the film’s trailer. At one point we see the group from the film sitting around a table with Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova is shown sitting across from Widow. Belova is wearing white gear like Natasha, but she’s also wearing a vest that appears to be the same one worn by Widow when we see her in Avengers: Infinity War. Whether this is one of the connections remains to be seen, but eagle eye’d fans will no doubt spot these moments when the film is released. Black Widow arrives in theaters on May 1, 2020.

Black Widow boasts an all-star cast that also includes beloved Stranger Things star David Harbour, Oscar-winner Rachel Weisz, O-T Fagbenle, and Ray Winstone. Cate Shortland directed the film from a screenplay by Ned Benson and Jac Schaeffer.

