‘Captain America’ Trilogy to Be Released on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Marvel Studios' Captain America trilogy will be released on the 4K Ultra HD format for the first time in spring 2019.

Amazon France now has a pre-order listing that dates 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger for February 26, ahead of 2014's The Winter Soldier and 2016's Civil War on April 24. Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment has yet to officially announce the releases.

Disney released its first-ever 4K disc, Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2, last August. The studio then debuted two other Marvel Cinematic Universe installments — Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther — on the premium format this past March and May, respectively, as part of their disc debuts.

2012's The Avengers and 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron both received their 4K upgrades in August to coincide with the home release of Avengers: Infinity War, followed by the debut of this summer's Ant-Man and the Wasp on 4K in October.

2016's Doctor Strange also reaches the format for the first time in January, as reported by The Digital Bits.

(International cover art. Photo: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment.)

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment previously brought Spider-Man: Homecoming to the format last October and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment gave The Incredible Hulk similar treatment in April, signifying an increasing presence for the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe on the relatively new format, which boasts content in 3840 x 2160 pixels compared to the 1920 x 1080 pixels capability of standard Blu-ray discs.

UHD discs often feature High Dynamic Range, or HDR, giving the picture brighter, deeper, and more lifelike colors — making the format the go-to pick for home theater enthusiasts and movie collectors.

"I think one day you'll look back and watch — Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Captain America: Civil War — and it'll be one of the most unique and different trilogies ever around a single character," Marvel Studios chief and architect Kevin Feige previously told MTV of the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise centered around star-spangled Avenger Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

Evans and Captain America trilogy co-star Sebastian Stan, who plays lifelong best friend Bucky Barnes, next return in Avengers: Endgame, out April 26, 2019.