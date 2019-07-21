Dylan Sprouse Wants to Play Human Torch in MCU’s Fantastic Four

Dylan Sprouse says he’ll actively pursue the role of Johnny Storm, a.k.a. the fiery Human Torch, in Marvel Studios’ planned Fantastic Four reboot.

This SDCC news is rockin my world. The #Fantastic4 announcement is so awesome and I will do everything in my power and bother every member of my team daily to get into a casting room for Johnny Storm. Dare I say, I’d even get swoll? — Dylan Sprouse (@dylansprouse) July 21, 2019

“This SDCC news is rockin my world,” the former Suite Life of Zack & Cody star tweeted Sunday. “The #Fantastic4 announcement is so awesome and I will do everything in my power and bother every member of my team daily to get into a casting room for Johnny Storm. Dare I say, I’d even get swoll?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed during the studio’s Hall H presentation — where Feige revealed Marvel’s Phase 4 slate, officially unveiling Eternals, Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — the Disney-owned studio was now developing Fantastic Four and X-Men reboots after reclaiming their rights in Disney’s $71.3 billion purchase of Fox.

“All of that is spoilers, but I’m extremely excited about those characters, and about bringing Marvel’s first family up to the sort of platform and level they deserve,” Feige later told Variety when approached about the team of cosmic adventurers-slash-superheroes.

Feige also told ComicBook.com the studio is “working towards” introducing mutants and the Fantastic Four into the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe, already home to such heroes as Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

Fantastic Four and X-Men movies are expected to premiere as part of Phase 5. Feige confirmed with Collider the slate debuted at Comic-Con was “the complete Phase 4.”

“The way I announced the complete Phase 3 five years ago — things can move, things can change as they did if you go back and look at what we talked about five years ago for Phase 3,” Feige said. “But we’ve been working on this for quite a while and it’s pretty set, but there are always changes possible.”