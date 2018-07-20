Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years Cover Revealed

Marvel has unveiled a first look at the cover to an upcoming book dedicated to giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years is a two book set that covers everything from Iron Man to movies that haven’t been released yet. The two books will come in a special slipcase that features key characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Thor, Spider-Man, Captain America, and Groot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The cover to the first book, which covers from 2008 to 2013, has Iron Man’s very first suit on it (the one Tony Stark used to escape from captivity) while the second book (which covers from 2014 to 2018) features the Infinity Gauntlet.

REVEALED TONIGHT AT #SDCC2018! The cover for Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years, a tribute to and chronicle of how the Marvel Cinematic Universe was brought to life by @TaraDBennett & @Cellarscape! On sale Spring 2019! #MarvelStudios https://t.co/ghZi7IYynQ pic.twitter.com/wvo3nCgWJI — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 20, 2018

Tara Bennett and Paul Terry are co-writing the books, which will feature over 100 interviews of the cast, producers, and directors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Actors interviewed for the books include Chadwick Boseman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Evangeline Lilly, Anthony Mackie, Chris Pratt, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, and Zoe Saldana.

In addition to covering the MCU’s current movies, the new volumes will also feature stories from the sets of Captain Marvel and the 2019 Avengers sequel, which will wrap up the MCU’s epic story to date.

Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years will be a premium collector’s item and has a price tag to match. The book set will cost $150, although fans will get over 500 pages of fully colored pages, complete with 250 illustrations.



The new books will come out on May 3, 2019, the same day as when the next Avengers movie debuts in theaters.