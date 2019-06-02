Marvel Studios Reportedly Targeting Keanu Reeves to Star in The Eternals

It sounds like John Wick could bring his very particular set of skills to the Marvel Cinematic Universe if a certain rumor is to be believed. Despite all of the fan art clamoring for star Keanu Reeves to join Marvel Studios as the new Wolverine, it’s possible that he could be taking on an entirely different role altogether.

According to fan site MCU Cosmic, Keanu Reeves is currently in talks to join the cast of The Eternals from director Chloe Zhao. Reeves would be joining Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, and Richard Madden in the upcoming Marvel film that will continue to expand the cosmic side of the franchise.

MCU Cosmic doesn’t reveal what part Reeves could possibly be playing, but they do note that he has not yet signed on and that the talks are currently underway. Apparently, Marvel Studios is seeking Reeves out to join their film.

The Eternals is one of the more mysterious projects in the pipeline from Marvel Studios, and is one of the few confirmed films we actually know is coming out. And producer Kevin Feige is very excited to see it happen, as he explained to Bionic Buzz last year.

“You’re reaction about not being familiar with the Eternals is perfect, because most people weren’t familiar with Guardians [of the Galaxy] and believe it or not there were people that were not familiar with Avengers or with Iron Man,” Feige says. “So for us, its finding great stories whether people have heard of them or not and bring them to the big screen in as amazing a ways as we can.”

While promoting Captain Marvel earlier this year, Feige reiterated those points.

“Eternals are one group, but we like the idea of introducing an ensemble, doing an ensemble movie from the start, as opposed to building up as we did with the first Avengers. More like Guardians, not tonally, but in terms of introducing a new group of people,” he said to Collider. “You were asking about ’60s, and ’70s before. Jack Kirby did an immense, amazing epic with Eternals that spans tens of thousands of years, and that’s also something we haven’t really done, which is why that among many other things post-Endgame, we find appealing.”

Keep in mind that this is the same source that claimed Avengers: Endgame was going to be titled “Annihilation,” and that Deadpool would possibly show up next in a Disney+ series or the third Spider-Man movie. That said, anything is possible…