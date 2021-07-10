Marvel Studios Executive Confirms More Animated Series on the Way

✖

It looks increasingly likely Marvel's What If...? is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Marvel Studios' animation output. Earlier this week, a job posting surfaced online for a new role overseeing Marvel Streaming Animation, and now one Marvel Studios executive is touting the studio's upcoming animation slate.

As some eagle-eyed fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have noticed on Reddit, Marvel Studios' Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt helped promoted that latest What If...? teaser on LinkedIn by informing followers to ready themselves "many" animation series from the Kevin Feige-led outfit.

"Get ready for the first of many amazing animation series," Vasquez-Eberhardt shared on the social network. "Thrilled to be working with these talented crew."

Vasquez-Eberhardt is listed as an "Executive, Production and Development" at Marvel Studios. Before that, the television executive had healthy stints at both Nickelodeon and Disney XD.

Feige himself has confirmed What If...? is a multiple-season show. In December 2019, the producer confirmed the studio was already working on a second season for the show.

“I’m very happy that we’re doing the What If…? series for Disney+ right now, and I’ve seen most of them. We have ten (episodes) for Season 1, we’re already working on the next ten for Season 2,” he said.

Now that Marvel Studios is overseeing virtually all Marvel-related programming for film and television, it stands to reason the outfit will eventually produce animated series in the MCU continuity, much like what Lucasfilm does with its Star Wars films and animated shows.

“Kevin said that we will be exploring every movie in a new way, but not every episode is about one movie if that makes sense,” What If...? showrunner Ashley Bradley told Discussing Film in September. “On the reel [shown at D23 Expo], there is this image of a Star-Lord T’Challa because we wanted to see what if the worlds of Black Panther and Guardians of the Galaxy collided? That was taking two universes, two to three movies, kind of twisting them in new ways.”

Marvel's What If...? debuts on Disney+ on August 11th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

