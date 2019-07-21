Watch Marvel Studios Comic-Con Hall H Panel Highlights Online

Marvel Studios has released a highlight reel of events from its Hall H panel Saturday night at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. The panel began with moderator Jessica Chobot introducing Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. Feige went on to reveal the entire Marvel Studios Phase 4 slate, including films and Disney+ event series.

Feige began by introducing Eternals, a film about a group of immortals who have lived on Earth for millennia. Feige introduced director Chloé Zhao and then the film’s stars, including Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh and Angelina Jolie as Thena.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Feige then introduced the stars of the Disney+ series The Falcon and Winter Soldier. The event series sees Sam Wilson, aka The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) teaming up to fight evil after the events of Avengers: Endgame, including the returning Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl).

Feige then announced Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which will see Marvel’s Master of Kung Fu take on the Mandarin (the real one, not the impersonator from Iron Man 3). Feige introduced Destin Daniel Cretton as the director, who then brought out Simu Liu as the film’s star. Chinese actor Tony Leung will play the Mandarin. Awkwafina also stars in an undisclosed role.

Two more Disney+ series followed. WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision, while introducing Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau all grown up. Loki sees Tom Hiddleston returning to his role as the Asgardian trickster god.

Feige then announced the sequel to Doctor Strange, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and features Olsen as Scarlet Witch.

Feige then introduced the animated anthology series What If…? The series will be hosted by Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher. Feige also announced a Hawkeye Disney+ series, starring Jeremy Renner in the title role. The series will introduce Clint Barton’s protege, Kate Bishop.

The fourth Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, came next. Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi returns to direct. Stars Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) also return. This time, however, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will lift Mjolnir as the female Thor.

Feige closed out the Phase 4 presentation by showing footage from its first film, Black Widow. He then introduced the director, Cate Shortland, and cast, including Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, David Harbour as Alexei aka The Red Guardian, Florence Pugh as Yelena, O-T Fagbenle as Mason, and Rachel Weisz as Melina.

The presentation ended with one last surprise. Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will include a new Blade movie starring two-time Academy Award-winning actor, and former Marvel’s Luke Cage star, Masershala Ali.

Which announcement got you most excited? Let us know in the comments.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.