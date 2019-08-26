Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk Confirmed as Part of Marvel Studios’ Phase 4

✖

Newest Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight — all unveiled by Disney Friday at D23 Expo — will help comprise Marvel Studios' Phase 4, the studio confirmed.

The TV side of Phase 4, officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July, boasts The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, teaming Anthony Mackie's Captain America and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes sometime after the events of Avengers: Endgame; WandaVision, re-teaming Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Scarlet Witch and Vision, respectively, when examining domestic home life; Hawkeye, which sees Jeremy Renner's retired Clint Barton pass the mantle to Kate Bishop; Loki, following the misadventures of Tom Hiddleston's time-traveling trickster demigod; and the animated What If...?, presenting new, out-of-universe spins on past Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

"Over the course of the 23 films, we've pulled together a roster of amazing actors and talented filmmakers, and we're excited to continue to work with these individuals to tell new, longform stories in ways that we've never done before," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said during a Disney+ unveiling in April.

Feige added the shows, which will impact and carry over into the movie side of the franchise, "will be on the same level of quality that you've come to expect from Marvel Studios."

"We'll be taking advantage of that creative freedom that Disney+ offers exploring the MCU, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with our favorite characters over multiple episodes," Feige continued. "These will be both new and continuing stories, and one of the things we're most excited about, is that these will be major storylines set in the MCU with ramifications that will be felt both through the other Disney+ series we're producing and our features on the big screen."

Films planned for Phase 4 include the Scarlett Johansson-led Black Widow, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, partnering Benedict Cumberbatch's Sorcerer Supreme with Olsen's Scarlet Witch, Thor: Love and Thunder, reuniting Hemsworth and franchise co-star Natalie Portman under returning Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, and new hopeful franchise starters The Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Marvel Studios' Phase 4 launches May 1, 2020 with Black Widow. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the first Marvel Studios series reaching Disney+, begins streaming fall 2020.